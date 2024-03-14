‘Whole of society’ approach pushed at cancer summit to fight cancer

Convening stakeholders from diverse sectors, the 2024 Philippine National Cancer Summit (PNCS) championed a “whole of society” approach, emphasizing its potential to significantly improve cancer care in the Philippines.

With the theme “Advancing Integrated Cancer Care Systems for the Filipino,” the summit was co-organized by the Philippine College of Surgeons Cancer Commission Foundation (PCS CanCom), the Cancer Coalition Philippines (CCPh), and the Philippine Cancer Society (PCS).

The event fostered a collaborative environment by uniting a broad spectrum of stakeholders from the national and international cancer community, including medical professionals, patient advocates and survivors, academic and research institutions, industry partners, the private sector, local government representatives, and key national agencies.

The summit aimed to achieve several key goals which include to identify and share best practices, models, and innovations in integrated cancer care; discuss the progress of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (NICCA) implementation and localization efforts; establish concrete quality metrics in cancer care by introducing tools, frameworks, and defining standards for patient care, and formulate actionable recommendations to improve the quality and accessibility of cancer care throughout the Philippines, among others.

Cancer remains a major public health challenge, contributing to 7.84 percent of the country’s disease burden and ranking as the third highest cause of Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALY). Breast cancer is the most common among women, accounting for 31.4 percent of cases, while lung cancer is the most prevalent and deadliest among men, with 19.5 percent of cases, based on recent statistics.

In the face of these alarming numbers, the two-day summit offered new hope and direction, aligning with the goals of the NICCA. Enacted on February 14, 2019, the NICCA provides a comprehensive framework to ensure the availability of quality and affordable cancer care services, aiming to improve survival rates and alleviate the financial burden on patients and their families.

Gathering of stakeholders

DR. Manuel Francisco “Ramy” Roxas, chairperson of PCS CanCom which spearheaded the summit, highlighted the event’s importance in bringing together stakeholders from various sectors to improve cancer care.

“During this summit, we are reminded of the importance of collaboration, innovation, and empowerment against cancer. We are here to listen to each other and inspire each other to continue to improve cancer care for our people,” he stated, emphasizing a “whole of society” approach to the cancer fight.

Cancer care with a whole-of-society approach is a strategy that goes beyond the walls of hospitals and clinics. It underscores collaboration between various sectors of society to improve prevention, detection, treatment, and support for people with cancer.

In his keynote address read by Philippine Cancer Center Head Dr. Alfonso Nuñez III, Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa pointed out the significant challenge cancer poses to public health and its expensive consequences. He stressed the need to educate and inform communities about health-maintaining behaviors and disease prevention.

LGU approach

MEANWHILE, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. said he aims to unite stakeholders to devise a unified plan for cancer care at the local government level.

“We should really sit down, look at the capacity of each, harmonize everything, and do a master plan. That is what I commit to this group that we’re going to do,” said Abalos.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte likewise shared the city’s efforts. “We are in the process of crafting the localized version of the NICCA. The city government can allocate a more significant amount of resources when we have the local version of the national law. Hopefully, this can be done by the second quarter of this year,” said Belmonte.

The QC mayor also stated that their overall goal is to establish and maintain a system that combines scientific advancements and practical applications into a comprehensive program aimed at reducing cancer morbidity and mortality in the country, particularly in Quezon City.

“Serving as frontline implementers of healthcare policies, all LGUs play an important role in integrating national guidelines with local needs through active collaborations with community stakeholders,” said Belmonte as she mentioned the DOH, Philippine Cancer Society, Cancer Warrior PH, PhilHealth, as among the stakeholders.

Power of partnerships

ON the second day of the summit, Paolo Maximo F. Borromeo, CEO and President of Ayala Health and Presidential Adviser on Health, talked about the power of partnerships in improving cancer care in the country.

“Since last year’s National Cancer Summit, I am proud to say that we have inaugurated and opened the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital [HCCH], the country’s first dedicated cancer specialty hospital. With a total investment of P3 billion, our goal is for this 100-bed facility to offer the best value hospital for cancer care,” said Borromeo.

Located in Arca South in Taguig City, the 100-bed facility is equipped with 18 chemotherapy infusion units, four operating theaters, two Linear Accelerators (LINACs), and all the essential diagnostic and imaging machines, including PET-CT, optimized for cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment.

“In the short time since its inception, the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital has achieved remarkable milestones in patient care and medical procedures,” said Borromeo, citing the hospital’s recent achievements, including the first colorectal and breast cancer surgeries, the first chemotherapy administration, the first histopathology case, and the first patients to complete radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine procedures within its state-of-the-art facility.

Collaboration and synergy

HE emphasized that robust partnerships that embody collaboration and synergy across various sectors are the key to achieving this.

“In healthcare, particularly in the context of cancer care, it’s crucial to acknowledge that no single entity can effectively tackle the complex challenges alone. Our partnership framework embodies the foundation of our approach—a commitment to forging strategic alliances with key stakeholders across various sectors to amplify our impact, empower patients, and drive positive change,” added Borromeo.

He enumerated these collaborations: partners in both national and local governments, as well as financing, technical, pharmaceutical, healthcare institutes, corporate, and patient and advocacy groups.

Day 2 of the summit also featured DOH Undersecretary Enrique A. Tayag who discussed the progress and gains in cancer care and NICCA implementation and Dr. Nuñez who tackled the PCC’s journey towards becoming the country’s apex cancer referral hospital.

The 2024 Philippine National Cancer Summit, held on February 29 and March 1 at Novotel Araneta, served as a vital platform for stakeholders to collaborate and share innovations in cancer care, aiming to transform the landscape of cancer treatment and management in the Philippines.

By emphasizing the crucial role of early screening and intervention for prevalent cancers, the summit sought to gather collective efforts toward a future where Filipinos no longer fear cancer. Ultimately, the goal is to ensure everyone has access to the necessary care and support to fight this disease.