UST claims gold, bronze in UAAP fencing 

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas seized the lead in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 Men’s Fencing Championships after securing one gold and one bronze on Thursday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.

Eunice Villanueva clinched his second straight sabre individual gold, dominating Toby Cabrera in the final, 15-4, to spearhead the Male Fencers’ quest for a fourth UAAP title in the division.

“I just prayed and kept my focus,” the 24-year-old UST high school product said.

With teammate and rookie Adam Putian finishing with bronze in the epee individual, the championship hosts lead the pack, which includes holders University of the East after the first day.

For that, Villanueva is hopeful they will secure that elusive title.

“We really wanted to become a champion so we sustained our good showing,” the national team standout concluded.

De La Salle University claimed the other gold of the day, with Edan Ensamtan winning the epee individual over UE’s Aurell Obzunar, 15-8, in the gold medal bout.

Ateneo de Manila University stands third with a 0-1-1 medal tally.

On the women’s side, University of the Philippines’ Nana Carbonell capitalized on the upset against reigning foil individual champion, UST’s Janna Catantan.

Carbonell defeated Eytria Olarte, 15-12, in the final to propel the Fighting Maroons to the top of the medal tally.

Olarte surprised Catantan in the semifinals, winning 15-11, to advance into the final against Carbonell, who defeated sparring partner Nami Noro.

Reigning champion UE was not far behind with the silver from Olarte, while Catantan’s bronze put UST in third.

In the high school division, Opao Catantan stole the spotlight as UE asserted its dominance in the said ranks with both Boys’ and Girls’ teams leading the way.

Catantan secured the Junior Lady Warriors’ first gold of the season with a 15-12 victory over De La Salle-Zobel’s Miyake Capina in girls’ foil.

A 1-2 finish from Charles Babatio and Khiane Felipe in the boys’ sabre was sufficient to surpass the silver-medal finish from Von Gale in epee.