Trust and national success

IF you Google the phrase “how to be successful books,” there are 2,360,000,000 results. There are not necessarily 2.3 billion books outlining the steps to success. But then again, there might be. One expert gives this guidance: “Reading books provides you with the knowledge and tools you need to succeed. Start your journey to success today with a good book.”

Benjamin Franklin in his Poor Richard’s Almanack (1735) wrote, “Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.” According to World Population Review’s “Average wake-up time,” South Africans are the earliest risers with feet on the floor at 6:24 a.m. In Saudi Arabia, those folks stay in bed on average until 8:27 a.m.. Filipinos on average mimic the Germans at 7:28 a.m.

Even Moses himself did not descend from Mount Sinai with a blueprint for achieving success. Nevertheless, many self-help books advocate emulating the habits of accomplished individuals as a means to attain success.

Along that same line, it is advisable to have a successful mentor. Al Capone had Johnny Torrio who helped build the Chicago Outfit in the 1920s as his guiding light. Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán looked to Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar for wisdom.

There have been many studies made on the “unsuccessful.” In the US, if you are raised in a single-parent home without a father figure, have your own child at an early age, and fail to complete high school, the overwhelming statistics show you have a bleak future.

However, the reality is that there are certain things that a person can do to maximize the chances for a successful life under “normal” circumstances. The road is more difficult if you are carrying heavy external baggage over which you have little control.

The Philippines’ externals. We are an archipelago nation with around 300 volcanoes with 24 that are active. How many other countries have a travel website write “10 Must-See Volcanoes in the Philippines”? Travel between islands is difficult and expensive.

The country lies along a North/South axis so crops that grow in the north do not grow in the south. “Renewable internal freshwater river flows/groundwater from rainfall” per capita is 9,082 km3 in Vietnam while Thailand has 6,200 km3. The Philippines has only 4,300 km3 fresh water to drink and irrigate its crops, slightly less than South Sudan.

And finally, the Philippines is the typhoon magnet and protector of Southeast Asia with an average of 20 typhoons every year. Contrast Vietnam’s average of four to six typhoons hitting that country annually.

No nation has much control over the externals and can only adapt as best it can. But what might be a delineating factor that could be pointed to for a nation’s economic success?

Charles H. Smith served as the Chair of the Department of Accounting at Penn State from 1987 to 2000. He writes: “The shift from a high-trust society to a low-trust society is consequential economically, politically, and socially. Low-trust societies have stagnant economies, as nobody trusts anyone they don’t know personally or through personally trusted networks, and nobody trusts institutions to function effectively.”

Trust: a firm belief in the reliability, truth, ability, or strength of someone or something.

Smith: “The vast trading networks of the Roman Empire were based on personal trusted networks and trust in Rome’s institutions. The owners of trading ships dealt with trusted captains and merchants.”

“Tightly bound personal trusted networks work well as long as the state institutions that bind the entire economy are trusted as fair and reliable—not perfect, but “good enough.” But when institutions are viewed as unfair, unreliable, corrupt, or incompetent, the entire economy decays.”

The 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer Global Report on trust in NGOs, business, government, and media shows “Developing Countries Lead on Trust” with China, India, Indonesia at the top and South Korea, Japan, and the UK at the bottom.

Globally, “Business remains the only trusted institution” at 63 percent with government coming at 51 and press/media at 50 percent. An overwhelming 64 percent of We the People say, “Journalists and reporters are saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations.”

This might say it all. In the US, only 6 percent of registered voters have a “very favorable” view of Congress and 10 percent of journalists. Of the top 1 percent of the economy, 69 percent look at Congress very favorably and 71 percent very favorably at journalists.

E-mail me at mangun@gmail.com. Follow me on Twitter @mangunonmarkets. PSE stock-market information and technical analysis provided by AAA Southeast Equities Inc.