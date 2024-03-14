The science and art of being a fan

“To be a fan is to be a member of a community. A family,” this description, shared by Shem, 32, might be the perfect encapsulation of what fan culture means. From its dictionary meaning, to be a part of this subset of a community—also called a fandom—means that you become a member of a group with a shared love for a particular interest.

Be it may food or pop culture, fandom behavior has spanned generations, but it continues to live until now, though in different shapes and forms.

For Shem, the Harry Potter fandom is something that she will always keep close to her heart. The global book phenomenon which has spawned countless movie installments, a play, and even theme parks dedicated to it has crossed generations of readers and managed to make itself relevant even after decades of its publishing. Shem, now with a daughter, is one of those kids who grew up reading about the adventures of a boy attending a magical school, and it’s something she feels remains close to her heart.

“It’s a little bit different for me because I grew up reading the book and it’s part of my childhood. There are fans who are so dedicated they really keep up to date with everything. I consider myself lowkey simply because I feel like Harry Potter is just a part of me–not a trend or something that will pass,” she explains.

Despite considering herself on the down low of fangirling, she does express her love for the culture in different ways. “Whenever I have a chance, I make sure to visit Harry Potter-related studios. I still find myself fangirling when I see items dedicated to it. I buy merch. I guess no amount of adulting will ever erase your love for the book if you are a true blue fan. If I can explain it using a different analogy, it’s like having your favorite ice cream flavor when you were a child. You might have grown up, but it still brings you joy,” she laughs.

While Shem is on the other side of the spectrum of being a fan, Felma, 27, sits on the more intense side of it. As a fangirl of several Kpop groups, she is a poster child of the definition of a modern fan. “I’ve attended several concerts, bought albums, collected photocards, and the like. I think it’s just part of the culture of being a Kpop fan. There is no shortage of materials for consumption and it’s so easy to connect with others with the same interest, so the community is really alive.”

“It’s not my first time being a fan din. Before, I used to fangirl a lot sa Western boy groups. I made so many friends during my elementary days because of it. Now, it still feels like you are a part of a community. Nag-iba lang yung interest,” she adds. “What I can say though is that once you find your favorite or bias as we call it in the fandom community, you will stay loyal to it talaga. Different flavors, but same level of dedication and love.”

The situation is the same for Joshua, 29, who recently reconnected with his love of collecting toys. As a child, he grew up watching the anime TV series Gundam, but it was only two years ago when he suddenly found the interest to start assembling and collecting figures when his girlfriend gave him a random box to experiment with. Now, he has a shelf full of models that he had assembled on his own and even launched a social media account where he updates about his projects and connects with other Gundam fans.

“I like the feeling of creating something from scratch. It’s the process for me. Also, it’s pretty cool to see that other people appreciate what you do, kahit di mo sila kilala.”

Shem, Felma, and Joshua may have different interests, but there is a clear underlying thread that connects them as a fan. For them, it’s all about connecting with other people, getting in touch with your childhood, and staying loyal to what you love while creating new memories.

“It’s similar to when you enjoy your favorite childhood treat,” explains Shem. “You love it when you’re young because it brings you happiness and even as you grow up, you still find new ways to appreciate and enjoy it. It’s like your comfort food.”

