Retail treats in honor of Women’s Month

WITH the theme “inspire inclusion,” this year’s International Women’s Month aims to inspire people to value women’s contributions, and Robinsons Department Store is joining the celebration with its “We Are Women” campaign.

From March to April 15, 2024, women are treated to clothes and accessories from brands like Lee and JAG; beauty and skincare from Maybelline, L’Oreal, Y.O.U Cosmetics, Bobbie Cosmetics, CosRX and more; and many other products at up to 60-percent off across all Robinsons Department Store branches nationwide. This offer is also available via its e-commerce channels on LazMall and Shopee Mall.

Shoppers can also get a free Jelly Pouch (available in three colors) for a minimum purchase of P2,500 on ladies’ items.

Robinsons Department Store has more promos in store. Snag more great deals at the one-week We Are Women Fair from March 9 to 15 at Robinsons Place Manila Midtown Atrium Activity Center. Get a chance to participate in fun activities, get freebies, and win prizes when you shop.

Robinsons Department Store is also offering flexible payment options with its “Shop Now, Pay Later” plan. Enjoy 0% interest by shopping using any major credit card, with three-month installment for P3,000 single-receipt purchases, and six-month installment for P5,000 single-receipt purchases.

Check out the diverse offerings that empower the women with fashion and beauty finds that make them feel confident.