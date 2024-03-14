Recto vows balance between tax, growth

AS expected, Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto breezed through his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, as he vowed to work closely with lawmakers in ensuring tough scrutiny of revenue measures and plugging leakages, while financing growth and investing enough in human development.

In his opening statement where he addressed the cochairmen of the CA panel handling his nomination, Recto, himself a three-term congressman and senator, defined his job briefly: “While his job requires a Finance secretary to be a dealer of hope, he must also be a teller of truth.”

He assured lawmakers that the “revenue measures we have sent to Congress comply with that maxim. They maximize the gains, minimize the pain, institute fairness and fiscal consolidation.”

Being a former lawmaker himself, he said he well understood the instinct of the legislature that “for every tax proposal, your immediate reaction is not of ratification, but restraint.”

However, he indicated he and his DOF team and all other relevant agencies were willing to defend each measure. He expressed hope that “together we can develop strategies to efficiently mobilize fiscal resources and prevent leakages so we can finance growth, manage debt and protect our people in these challenging times. All these, while sustaining investments in infrastructure and human capital development.”

On inflation, which continues to stay the hand of monetary authorities, “we will continue to employ measures that will shield consumers, especially the vulnerable, from the pain of elevated prices,” Recto said.

After all, he added, “inflation is an unlegislated tax the people should not bear. But in my mind, the best way to inculcate tax obedience is still to promote ease of payment, and to show that taxes that are efficiently collected are effectively spent.” This covers ODA projects, he pointed out, “because the people must be told not only where their taxes go, but where the debts they are paying for also go.”

He promised to support efforts of economic agencies and the private sector to ensure an “investment-led growth that creates quality jobs.”

Investments, he said, will be boosted “by reducing the cost of doing business, improving the regulatory regime, and ending constraints.”

The confirmation comes two months after Recto took his oath at the Malacañang Palace, replacing Benjamin Diokno.

The Commission on Appointments (CA) Committee on Finance chaired by Senator Ramon Revilla Jr. expressed full support for Recto’s appointment as the secretary of Finance, with Revilla saying, “You have undeniably proven yourself over your years of top-caliber public service, and your statement today solidifies this, and all the more convinces us of how truly qualified and competent you are.”

Senators Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Ronald dela Rosa, Cynthia Villar, Grace Poe, Christopher Bong Go, Joel Villanueva, Raffy Tulfo, Loren Legarda, and Representatives Jose Gay Padiernos, Albert Garcia, Ramon Guico Jr., and other CA members also approved the confirmation of Recto as finance secretary.

Recto, Diokno: similar, differing views

WHEN Recto was asked by CA member Senator Risa Hontiveros how different his priorities as DOF secretary are compared to Diokno, he said they are similar in many ways.

Recto said they both think that it is important to not max out the “Philippine national credit card” and to lower the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio, which currently stands at 60.2 percent. Deviating from his predecessor, Recto said he supports free public college education, adding in Filipino, “For me, that’s very important and it should be given more funding.”

Recto said he also supports the Senate Bill 2501 which seeks to reform the military and uniformed personnel (MUP) pension system.

In terms of lowering the fiscal deficit, Recto said the trajectory curve must not be too steep at the expense of growth. With a P5.767-trillion 2024 national budget, Recto said it never crossed his mind that he will head a department tasked to raise P15.8 billion daily, from tax collected and money borrowed. Of the total, P11.7 billion will be supported by tax revenues, while a P4.0 billion hole will be plugged by debt.

As chief of the Finance department, Recto said he framed the daily fiscal conundrum this way: “Gagasta ng P15.8 billion bawat araw. Ngunit P11.7 billion lang ang kayang pondohan ng buwis. Kaya may P4 bilyon na dapat utangin. Kada 24 oras [We will spend P15.8 billion every day but only P11.7 billion can be funded by taxes, so P4 billion must be borrowed. Every 24 hours].”

Recto stood firm on the DOF’s decision to not impose new taxes this year and would instead depend on better performance of the Bureau of Customs and Internal Revenue to generate funds for the state to sustain investments in infrastructure and human capital development.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate in our time that are so many new taxes],” Recto said, adding that the tax administration efficiency in the BIR and BOC must be improved instead.

