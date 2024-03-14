`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, March 13, 2024

screenshot 2024 03 13 at 6.24.12 pm

PSE marks women’s month with program

photo for pse copy
Women officers and employees of the Philippine Stock Exchange ring the bell for gender equality.
  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • centro verde bayambang 728 x 90
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) joined 121 member-organizations of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in raising awareness on the importance of gender equality and women empowerment through the Ring the Bell for Gender Equality program.

In his message, PSE COO Roel A. Refran cited results of the December 2023 Asia Regional Report on Gender Equality in Corporate Leadership by the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative (SSE).

The said report ranked PSE fourth out of 17 exchanges in terms of the percent of board seats held by women. However, it also noted that 13 percent of publicly listed companies (PLCs) in PSE had an all-male Board of Directors. The report covered the top 100 PLCs by market capitalization of 17 bourses in the region. 

“This shows that call for women representation at the Board level, even in senior management, has not been put into practice by everyone,” said Refran. To help address this, PSE and SSE co-hosted a training for PLCs on the topic: Gender Equality in Global Markets last March 4 and 6.

“We also put into action Principle 6 of the Women Empowerment Principles, which is promoting equality through community initiatives and advocacy, by opening this virtual training to the public. We believe that awareness of and appreciation for gender balance does not reside with a select group.”

Refran also lauded PSE General Counsel and Compliance Officer Veronica V. Del Rosario for being recognized as one of 20 WFE Women Leaders 2024.

  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

WFE selects 20 exemplary women leaders from its member-organizations to highlight their contribution to the industry. Del Rosario is the first woman general counsel of the PSE and also the longest-serving general counsel.

Aside from WFE and SSE, UN Women, UN Global Compact, and International Finance Corporation are among the co-organizers of Ring the Bell for Gender Equality.

Image credits: Contributed photo



0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
Related Topics

Know more