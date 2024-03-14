PSE marks women’s month with program

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) joined 121 member-organizations of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in raising awareness on the importance of gender equality and women empowerment through the Ring the Bell for Gender Equality program.

In his message, PSE COO Roel A. Refran cited results of the December 2023 Asia Regional Report on Gender Equality in Corporate Leadership by the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative (SSE).

The said report ranked PSE fourth out of 17 exchanges in terms of the percent of board seats held by women. However, it also noted that 13 percent of publicly listed companies (PLCs) in PSE had an all-male Board of Directors. The report covered the top 100 PLCs by market capitalization of 17 bourses in the region.

“This shows that call for women representation at the Board level, even in senior management, has not been put into practice by everyone,” said Refran. To help address this, PSE and SSE co-hosted a training for PLCs on the topic: Gender Equality in Global Markets last March 4 and 6.

“We also put into action Principle 6 of the Women Empowerment Principles, which is promoting equality through community initiatives and advocacy, by opening this virtual training to the public. We believe that awareness of and appreciation for gender balance does not reside with a select group.”

Refran also lauded PSE General Counsel and Compliance Officer Veronica V. Del Rosario for being recognized as one of 20 WFE Women Leaders 2024.

WFE selects 20 exemplary women leaders from its member-organizations to highlight their contribution to the industry. Del Rosario is the first woman general counsel of the PSE and also the longest-serving general counsel.

Aside from WFE and SSE, UN Women, UN Global Compact, and International Finance Corporation are among the co-organizers of Ring the Bell for Gender Equality.

