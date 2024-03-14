Poe raises alarm over illegal POGO activities in PHL anew

Senator Grace Poe promptly aired an alarm Thursday following the recent raid of illegal gambling den in Tarlac baring anew on how illegal operations of offshore gaming has spawned in the country victimizing the public.

The lawmaker lamented that crimes associated with these pernicious Philippine Offshore Gaming Operation (POGO) activities have become “more vicious, including human trafficking, prostitution, kidnap for ransom, torture, online scam and fake IDs and passports.”

She recalled “as early as September last year, a Senate panel has recommended the ban on POGOs as they have made the country a fertile ground for various crimes.”

Poe added she “found it interesting to note from reports that in the Tarlac raid, the spokesperson of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission said that the request for the warrants was made after information from the Malaysian Embassy came about its national being detained inside the complex.”

Moreover, the senator pointed out “without a concrete policy yet on the cessation of POGO operations, it is incumbent for our law enforcers and concerned government agencies to intensify their actions to thwart the fraudulent activities.”

“Our inability to stop the POGO-related crimes will be a mockery of our laws,” she said, warning, “this will perpetuate the cycle of exploitation and abuse not only of Filipinos but of their foreigner victims.”