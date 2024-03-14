PHL shuns China proposals on managing WPS disputes

THE Philippine and Chinese foreign ministries have been exchanging proposals to manage their bilateral disputes in the West Philippine Sea, but these proposals were immediately rejected.

In a meeting with select journalists including BusinessMirror last week, a Chinese official said they “worked day and night” to come up with proposed solutions to ease tension in the WPS. The official said 11 concept papers were presented to the Philippine Foreign Affairs Department for consideration in early 2023.

However, Manila said most of the Chinese proposals violate the Philippine Constitution.

The Chinese proposals

“ONE proposal was how to manage Second Thomas Shoal, another on how to manage fishing issue, Scarborough Shoal, another one is ecological protection,” the Chinese official said.

However, these proposals were ignored, the Chinese official claimed. “We met with some kind of inaction from the Philippine side. They said, they are ’reading, reading,’ but we did not get anything back,” he said.

The official said Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong even went to Manila in March 2023 to follow up on these proposals.

“So that’s why we asked them, ‘Are you sincere? Are you serious about this?” the official said.

Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, somehow confirmed the information shared by the Chinese official to Philippine media.

“Proceeding from its bilateral relationship with the Philippines and peace and stability in the South China Sea, China has made proposals to the Philippines on managing the situation at sea and carrying out maritime cooperation.

“Regrettably, the Philippines has not yet responded to most of the proposals and made frequent infringements and provocations at sea. Such moves seriously undermine the atmosphere of communication and cooperation between China and the Philippines,” Wang told reporters in Beijing.

Philippine counter-proposals

IN a statement, the DFA denied they ignored China’s proposals, and instead “immediately” studied and conducted “lengthy and in-depth consultations” with concerned government agencies.

“While a few proposals were deemed somewhat workable, many of the remaining Chinese proposals were determined, after careful study, scrutiny and deliberation within the Philippine Government, to be contrary to our national interests,” DFA spokesman Ma. Teresita Daza said.

The DFA stressed that any agreement with foreign governments “should also not undermine the Philippine Constitution or denigrate the legally-settled rights of the Philippines under international law, particularly the 1982 Unclos and the 2016 Arbitral Award.”

The DFA then submitted counter-proposals to the Chinese side, based on the “extensive” internal discussions with other government agencies. “Instead of considering the Philippine counter-proposals, however, the Chinese side presented its own counter-proposals, which again did not reflect our interests, especially on issues such as the South China Sea,” Daza said.

These exchange of proposals were discussed in person during the 8th Bilateral Consultation Meeting on the South China Sea (BCM) in Shanghai in January 2024.

Daza said the DFA cannot accept Vice Foreign Minister Sun’s “gentleman’s agreement” as it would be deemed to be “acquiescence or recognition” of China’s control and administration over the Ayungin Shoal. She insisted that Ayungin Shoal is part of the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines. Considering the Chinese proposal would be “violating the Philippine Constitution or international law.”

“The DFA wishes to underscore that the Philippines is approaching these confidential negotiations with utmost sincerity and good faith. We were, therefore, surprised by China’s disclosure of sensitive details of our bilateral discussions,” Daza said.

Beijing: No dispute with PHL in SCS

WANG reiterated that China has “indisputable sovereignty” over the islands in the South China Sea (Nanhai Zhudao). Further to this, Beijing claimed that “there’s no territorial disputes between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea.”

“China’s position on the South China Sea issue is consistent. We stand ready to continue to work with the Philippines to properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation. At the same time, we will take resolute measures to firmly safeguard our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” Wang added.