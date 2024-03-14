PHL gets an ‘A’ as host of Asian aquatics meet

WORLD Aquatics (WA) president Captain Husain Al-Musallam praised the country’s hosting of the recent 11th Asian Age Group Aquatics Championships (AAGC) at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

“Before I came here, I wasn’t thinking about the facility I will see, but what I saw was beautiful,” said Al-Musallam during his visit in the championships that the country hosted for the first time. “It’s not Asia but you can also host world events.”

More than 1,400 athletes from 33 Asian countries took part in swimming, diving, water polo and artistic swimming during the two-week competitions which the WA authorized as a Paris Olympics qualifier.

Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) led the local organizing committee in hosting the event supported by Malacañang through Memorandum Circular 43.

“The volunteers, the organizing committee, Philippine Aquatics, the city, airport—all one team,” Al-Musallam said. “It’s very rare that you find everybody together, everybody working to create a very good environment for the athletes to compete.”

“You deserved a 10,” the Kuwaiti head of the international federation added.

PAI president Michael “Miko” Vargas humbly accepted the high rating.

“We truly appreciate not only your presence but also the support and guidance you’ve been giving to aquatics in Asia, especially the Philippines,” Vargas said. “From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you.”

PAI secretary-general, Batangas First District Rep. Eric Buhain, said it’s an honor to draw a positive response from the WA.

“We’re very grateful to the trust given by World Aquatics to Philippine Aquatics,” Buhain said. “We will use this trust to work harder and always keep our best foot forward every step of the way. This success, this honor is not just for PAI but for the Filipino nation.”

Farid Fatahian, Asia Aquatics liaison officer to the championships, said that with the success of the event in Capas, he’s already looking forward to the Philippines hosting another Asian-level competition.

“I’m very satisfied [with the Philippine hosting] and Asian Aquatics is very happy with what you have done for the success of AAGC,” Fatahian said.