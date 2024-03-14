PBBM gets commitment from German multinationals to help source aviation fuel, provide skills training

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has received commitments from multinational firms to help in sourcing sustainable aviation fuels and providing digital skills training to Filipino workers during his concluded working visit in Germany.

The chief executive met in Berlin with the giant aerospace company Airbus, which gave him updates on its coordination with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) efforts to craft the national road map to convert waste into biofuels.

Fuel sources

Airbus President and Head of Region Airbus Asia-Pacific Anand Stanley said among the possible sources of recycled fuel they are currently considering are cooking oil and landfills.

“The process basically involves extracting or collecting organic matter on any fatty oil matter from landfills and seeing if there is carbon. It will then be bracketed to get some molecules out of it, just like with cooking oil,” Stanley said.

He said they may also consider agricultural wastes, sea algae, edible fats, or other kinds of agricultural seeds as sources for sustainable aviation fuel.

“So we are working with the Department of Transportation working group to see if there is a roadmap that we can create,” the Airbus official said.

He noted the by-product can be used by local airlines, Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific, to earn carbon credits, which it can then sell to Lufthansa.

Carbon credits are permits that allow its owner to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases.

Future-proofing

While in Berlin, Marcos also met with the German-owned technology firm Siemens AG President and CEO Dr. Roland Busch to discuss its proposed program to train the country’s young workforce.

“We are more than happy to do more in terms of training the [personnel of] small and medium-size enterprises to see where they can go,” Busch said.

He said this will provide the country with sufficient skilled workers for advanced industries such as managing data centers for cloud and cloud applications.

Marcos welcomed the offer from Siemens, which he said will help in “future-proofing” the country’s workforce.

“We are blessed with a good workforce, a young workforce that is very well-trained, and has very good experience with working in foreign entities, countries, corporations. And I think the need right now is for the upskilling to the new technologies that we are talking about. That I think is going to be key,” the President said.