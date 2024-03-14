Obiena, Biado top performers in February

PHILIPPINE sports rode the exploits of billiards ace Carlo Biado and pole vault superstar EJ Obiena to get the ball rolling in 2024.

Biado ruled the Chinese Taipei Open with the 40-year-old beating Bernie Regalario, 13-7, in an all-Filipino final to hoist the trophy for the year’s first ranking event of the World Nine-ball Tour and lead the Philippine Sportswriters Association’s achievers for January.

Joining Biado in the honor roll were youngsters Alex Eala and Rianne Malixi, who sparkled in international tennis and golf, respectively.

Eala, 18, clinched her first pro doubles title in the W50 Pune, India, where she and Latvian partner Darja Semenistaja upset top seeds Naiktha Baius of Great Britain and Fannin Stellar of Hungary, 7-6 (8), 6-3, in the championship.

The 16-year-old Malixi, on the other hand, flew the flag in the Australian Master of the Amateurs in Melbourne where she reigned supreme with a seven-under 285, beating India’s Avani Prashanth by one shot.

In February, Obiena, the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) 2023 Athlete of the Year, took his turn to shine.

The world No. 2 pole vaulter opened the season with a smashing triumph in the Memorial Josip Gasparac in Croatia behind a new meet record of 5.8 meters and followed it up with another gold medal at the ISTAF Indoor Meet in Berlin with a season’s best 5.93m effort.

Obiena’s twin conquests was the highlight for a success-filled February for Filipinos in many fronts.

Multi-titled cuemaster Lee Van Corteza and reigning world 10-ball queen Chezka Centeno made it a clean sweep for the country in the Las Vegas Open.

Corteza edged Biado for the men’s crown, 4-2, 4-3, while Centeno outclassed Chinese Chen Siming, 4-2, 4-2, for the title in the distaff side.

Top lady boxer Nesthy Petecio sparked a four-gold haul in the Boxam Elite Tournament in La Murcia, Spain—Petecio dominated the women’s featherweight, while Rogen Ladon (men’s flyweight), Aira Villegas (women’s lightfly) and Hergie Bacyadan (women’s middleweight) did the same in their respective divisions.

Gilas Pilipinas kicked off the Tim Cone era with a two-game sweep of the opening window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Cone’s Gilas 12 demolished Hong Kong on the road, 94-64, then walloped Chinese Taipei at the PhilSports Arena, 106-53, to lead Group B.

Youth power delivered, too, with Jamesray Ajido, 14, striking gold in the 12-14 boys’ 100-meter butterfly at the 11th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships at the New Clark City and Marc Custodio, 20, ruling the Open Division of the 10th DIBC Delta Open Bowling Tournament in Dubai.