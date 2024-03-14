Nickel Asia profit nosedives on drop in 2023 nickel prices

Listed Nickel Asia Corp. (NAC) said its net income last year plunged by more than half due to lower nickel ore prices.

The company reported that its net income in 2023 reached P3.7 billion, 53 percent lower than the P7.9 billion recorded in 2022.

NAC attributed this to the increase in Indonesia’s nickel production which slashed nickel ore prices.

“Despite the challenges in the global nickel industry, we remain on track to achieve our ambition of becoming a premier ESG investment and a Top 25 company in the PSE [Philippine Stock Exchange] by 2025,” NAC President and CEO Martin Antonio G. Zamora said in a statement.

“We are enthusiastic about three promising nickel projects, namely Dinapigue, Bulanjao, and Manicani, scheduled to either ramp up or kick off this year. Together, they are poised to significantly bolster our nickel ore sales volumes in the coming years.”

The largest nickel producer in the country also recorded a loss of P1 billion from its equity interests in the Coral Bay and Taganito HPAL plants against a profit of P900 million the year prior due to lower nickel and cobalt prices.

NAC said revenues from the sale of ore declined by 16 percent to P21.4 billion from P25.5 billion posted in 2022.

In terms of volume, operating mines sold a combined 16.5 million wet metric tons (WMT) of nickel ore, an improvement of 3 percent compared to the year prior.

The company exported 8.9 million WMT of saprolite and limonite ore at the average price of $30.59 per WMT during the period against 8.1 million WMT at $39.39 per WMT in the previous year.

It also delivered 7.6 million WMT of limonite ore to the Coral Bay and Taganito HPAL plants, realizing an average price of $14.66 per WMT, in contrast to the previous year’s 7.8 million WMT delivered at $18.72 per WMT.

As a result, the weighted average nickel ore sales price during the period fell by 20 percent to $23.30 per WMT from $29.17 per WMT last year. The company said in a statement that it realized P55.78 per US dollar from nickel ore sales last year, a 2-percent increase from the previous year’s P54.90.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from mining operations amounted to P10.9 billion, a 24 percent decline from the same period last year due to lower nickel ore revenues.

Zamora also said the company’s diversification into renewable energy is “proceeding according to plan.”

“With EPI [Emerging Power Inc.] solar capacity now at 172 MWp and almost 400 MWp in the immediate pipeline, our role as stewards of our country’s natural resources takes on even greater significance.”

EPI subsidiary Jobin-SQM Inc. (JSI) increased its electricity generation rose by 25 percent to 143,770-megawatt hours following the increase in capacity to 100-MWp from 62-MWp year-on-year.

JSI’s EBITDA rose 14 percent year-on-year to P594 million. Last February, JSI further ramped up capacity by 72 MWp, resulting in the present capacity of 172 MWp. Its operating assets are in Mt. Sta. Rita, Subic Bay Freeport Zone (Subic).

EPI is focused on expanding its business portfolio, according to Zamora.

He said the pre-development activities on Northern Palawan Power Generation Corp.’s solar project in Subic-Cawag are “almost complete” with construction of the proposed 145-MWp plant expected to begin by the second quarter of this year.

In addition, Greenlight Renewables Holdings Inc., EPI’s joint venture with Shell Overseas Investments B.V., is on schedule to implement its solar power project in Leyte, with an initial 120-MWp slated to be completed by the first quarter of 2025.

As to the modular-type geothermal project of EPI’s affiliate, Biliran Geothermal, Inc., the initial 2-MW turbines have been installed and energization activities are ongoing. This paves the way for the next phase of the 10-MW capacity expansion, intending to attain a full capacity of 50 MW in the medium term.

Meanwhile, the company’s board of directors approved the declaration of a cash dividend of P0.13 per share of common stock, of which P0.05 per share is special, payable on April 12, to shareholders of record on March 27.