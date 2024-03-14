MRI test up for Paalam’s bad shoulder

CARLO PAALAM’S right shoulder will undergo a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test on Friday to determine the extent of injury and rehabilitation procedure that would bring the Tokyo Olympics back to action in time for the final Paris qualifier in May.

Paalam suffered the injury during his victory against Andrey Bonilla when the Mexican wrestled him to the canvas in the Olympic qualifier early this week in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

“It’s very frustrating but I need to rest and recover then see the effect of this injury,” the 25-year-old two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist said. “Nobody expected this, it’s purely an accident,” Paalam also injured his left shoulder in his silver medal-clinching campaign in Tokyo, but has recovered since although he had to adjust from a flyweight to featherweight as he tries to return to the Olympics.

Doctors at the Saint Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City will supervise the test.

“There are parts in my shoulder that hurts although I can still move or stretch,” he said. “But I think there’s no fracture.”

His coaches opted Paalam to discontinue his round-of-16 bout with Turkmenistan’s Shukur Ovezov so as not to aggravate the njury.

“My opponent targeted my shoulder and I couldn’t punch,” he said. “My right hand can do a lot but I couldn’t use it.”

Paalam needed one more victory in Busto Arsizio to return to the Games along with fellow Tokyo silver medalist Nesthy Petecio and Olympics first-timer Aira Villegas.

Paalam will fly home to Cagayan de Oro City to visit his family and rest.

“I have to go back to to see my baby and my wife to be motivated and inspired to reach the Olympics again,” said Paalam, referring to his wife Earl Shane and nine-month-old Carlshay Celeste.

Bangkok will host the final qualifier for Paris from May 23 to June 3.