Marinerong Pilipino blasts Go Torrakku in PBA D-League Aspirants Cup opener

JOMEL PUNO, Yukien Andrada and Bryan Sajonia tallied 12 points apiece and Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda routed Go Torrakku-St. Clare College, 92-59, on Wednesday in the PBA D-League Aspirant’s Cup at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

It was obviously a walk in the park for the Red Lions.

They blew the game wide open in the second quarter by outscoring their opponents, 22-6 to open their campaign with a bang.

“We’re getting there. We’re still adjusting to being able to mix the new and the old guys. This D-League is part of the process for us preparing for the NCAA next season,” Yuri Escueta, the Red Lions head coach, said, referring to new acquisition Sajonia (FEU)and Penny Estacio (La Salle).

“This is the first tournament that we are together. There are a lot of things to watch and improve on and that’s a good thing moving forward.”

Go Torrakku- St. Clare trailed by just 14-19 after one quarter but was held to 3 of 16 field goal shooting and committed seven turnovers in the second quarter. It never recovered.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda led by as many as 43 points, 79-36.

Babacar Ndong was the only player in double digit for Go Torrakku-St. Clare with 14 points. He also had 12 rebounds.