Innovation, alliance with regulators sought to uplift local beauty industry

THE Chamber of Cosmetics Industry of the Philippines (CCIP) is aiming for innovation and sustainable partnership with government regulators like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with the end goal of accelerating the beauty sector’s further development while maintaining the high-quality and safe standards for personal and skin care products in the domestic market.

This was among the key topics discussed during the induction of the CCIP’s newly elected Board of Trustees held recently at the Discovery Suites Hotel in Ortigas City. FDA’s Center for Cosmetics and Household/Urban Hazardous Substances Regulation and Research Director Engr. Ana Trinidad Rivera facilitated the oath taking ceremony

The commitment pledge, on the other hand, was led by FDA Director General (DG) Dr. Samuel Zacate. Others present in the event were FDA Attorney III Pamela Angeline Sevilla and FDA Office of the Director General Executive Assistant Daniella Nicole De Vera.

The meeting, likewise, served as a courtesy call with Dr. Zacate, who joined in a dialogue about the cosmetics industry’s concerns on FDA regulations. He underscored how crucial innovation is for the local cosmetics sector and expressed his desire to empower industry players by making regulations more enabling while still compliant to the principles of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

The Philippine policy environment for cosmetics is mainly based on the Asean Cosmetic Directive, an initiative that pushes trade among Asean member-states by harmonizing technical industry requirements while maintaining safety and quality standards.

“It’s a challenge that the FDA wants to help tackle with the local cosmetics industry,” said Dr. Zacate.

F-Pop drive

DR. Zacate is an advocate for the “F-Pop Initiative,” the agency’s project in partnership with the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) Korea.

The campaign seeks to promote “functional cosmetics” so as to make the Philippine beauty industry more competitive in terms of product innovations as compared to neighboring countries, such as South Korea, China and Japan.

Also, he delved on plans for digitalization to optimize FDA’s e-portal and, eventually, migrate cosmetics and food registrations for automatic posting.

“It was a fruitful meeting. We see that the FDA recognizes the industry’s needs and painpoints,” noted CCIP President Christine Reyes.

The chamber’s leader is expecting for more constructive talks and potential solutions with the FDA. She sees it as the beginning of a more sustainable alliance between the beauty industry and the FDA.

Being a collective voice for the industry, CCIP champions favorable policies and regulations with government agencies like the FDA, thus, guaranteeing a more enabling environment for cosmetics businesses to operate and grow.