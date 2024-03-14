House approves bill revoking SMNI franchise on second reading

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on second reading, House Bill 9710, revoking Sonshine Media Network International’s (SMNI) franchise.

Through viva voce voting, members of the lower chamber passed HB 9710 due to Swara Sug Media Corp. ‘s, which operates SMNI, failure to adhere to the terms of its congressional franchise.

Swara Sug allegedly violated Section 4 of its franchise, which prohibits the dissemination of false information to the detriment of the public interest.



The measure also addressed breaches in Sections 10 (sale, lease, transfer, grant of usufruct, or assignment of franchise), 11 (dispersal of ownership), and 12 (reportorial requirement) of RA 11422, particularly regarding ownership and controlling interest transfers without Congress approval.

The Congress of the Philippines renewed the franchise of Swara Sug Media Corporation in 2019, granting them another 25 years under RA 11422.

Surigao del Norte Rep. Johnny Pimentel said “all arguments and issues have been exhaustively discussed. and we have established violations by Swara Sug of at least four sections of its franchise – Sections 4, 10, 11, and 12.”.

He said the broadcasting network identified with Pastor Apollo Quiboloy violated Section 4 of its responsibility to be truthful and accurate in its broadcasting.

“They violated Section 10, which requires them to obtain the permission of Congress before any change in ownership,” he said.

Pimentel noted that in 2020, Swara Sug reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it was owned 95 percent by Quiboloy’s Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

However, in 2022, Swara Sug transferred 46 percent of its ownership to another entity without obtaining congressional approval, he said.

He said Section 11 requiring dispersal of ownership to Filipinos was also transgressed.

He added that Section 12, which was also violated, is part of the reportorial requirement.

Due process

The House of Representatives has followed due process in citing Quiboloy in contempt and ordering his arrest, and it has given him enough time to explain his side, Parañaque City Rep. Gus Tambunting, who chairs the House Committee on Legislative Franchises, said Wednesday.

He made the statement in response to the call from Vice President Sara Duterte for a “fail trial” for Quiboloy.

The legislative franchise committee has repeatedly invited Quiboloy to its hearings on alleged violations by SMNI of the broadcasting privilege Congress had renewed for 25 years during the Duterte administration. But the religious leader never showed up.

At the end of its sixth hearing on Tuesday, the committee cited Quiboloy in contempt for ignoring its invitations multiple times.

Meanwhile, Tambunting said he remains hopeful that Quiboloy will show up before the House Committee on Legislative Franchises.

Tambunting sees Quiboloy’s attendance as a reciprocal gesture for the panel’s leniency towards the religious leader.

Last Tuesday, the Tambunting panel cited Quiboloy for contempt and ordered his arrest by the House sergeant-at-arms for his refusal to comply with a subpoena.

However, the committee decided to postpone the implementation of the twin actions until Friday, in response to an appeal made by Quiboloy’s counsel, Ferdinand Topacio.

Topacio was given three days to discuss the matter with Quiboloy in Davao.