Government, partners to open more BUCAS centers nationwide

Breast and cervical cancers are at the top of health issues that Filipino women face today, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

Data gathered by the Philippine Cancer Society shows that breast cancer ranks as the top cancer site for women, with 65 percent of cases being diagnosed at an advanced stage.

Cervical cancer ranks second in cancers among women in the Philippines.

The early detection of women’s cancers through sound screening programs and management at primary level is the inspiration behind the Bagong Urban Care and Ambulatory Service (BUCAS) centers that Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa and partners have started to build nationwide.

The DOH aims to build 28 BUCAS centers to serve the 28 million of the poorest Filipinos by the year 2028. BUCAS centers will also have mammograms, HIV screening, and family planning services, among others.

Women’s Month

THE DOH is one with the nation in celebrating Women’s Month.

“We recognize the pivotal role women have, not just in healthcare, but in all nation-building initiatives. As we help President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, Jr. pursue Universal Health Care for all Filipinos, we must provide essential services that improve the overall health and well-being of women,” the DOH said.

As part of women’s month celebrations, DOH, through the TARA! KonsulTayo National Health Fair, conducted free HIV screening, testing, and counseling, family planning, and reproductive healthcare, health promotion and counseling, and cervical cancer screening last March 9 and 10, 2024 at the Liwasan Aurora in Quezon City Memorial Circle.