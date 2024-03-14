Germany eyes recruiting more skilled Filipino workers, professionals

Germany is now considering hiring more Filipino professional and skilled workers to address its labor shortage.

In their joint press conference last Wednesday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the ongoing negotiations for a new Philippines-Germany bilateral labor agreement.

“Both sides are also working towards the conclusion of the Memorandum of Agreement on the placement of skilled workers and other professionals. We will continue to work on other agreements across various areas of cooperation and look forward to their conclusion in the near future,” Marcos said.

Scholz said the implementation of Germany’s immigration law reforms, which started November last year, will make it easier for skilled migrant workers to move to Germany.

“I believe it to be the probably the most advanced and modern legislation in that regard. We know that our prosperity and growth depend on professional workers from outside and we want to create favorable conditions here,” Scholz said.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), there are around 36,000 Filipinos in Germany.

To help ensure the quality of the country’s pool of skilled workers, the President announced the renewal of “Cooperation Program” between the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training (BIBB) of Germany.

The agreement aims to capacitate Filipino workers in the fields of digitalization and the green economy.

“We look to Germany for much of that training, especially since we are very much immersed now in the digital space and the high-technology requirements for the workforce — the training for high-technology jobs in the workforce — is something that will be necessary to keep our economy thriving,” Marcos said.

“It will be an advantage for the Philippines because our workforce will be better trained, and it will be an advantage to Germany because we now have a workforce that can contribute to the German economy as well,” he added.