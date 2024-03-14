DMW: 2 more Filipinos from Houthi-attacked ship to return to PHL this week

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the two remaining injured Filipino crew of the South Korean merchant vessel (MV) True Confidence are set to return home this week.

In a social media post, DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans J. Cacdac disclosed both seafarers are scheduled to arrive via air ambulance on March 14, 2024.

“Whole-of-government team as directed by the President will once again be ready to receive and provide full assistance and support,” Cacdac said.

The two Filipino seafarers were among the 15 Filipino crew True Confidence when it was hit by a missile attack from Houthi rebels while passing in the Gulf of Aden last week.

They were confined in a hospital in Djibouti after sustaining grave injuries after the incident.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier said one of them suffered severe facial burns and the other one had to have his leg amputated.

The 11 other Filipino crew members of True Confidence were already repatriated last Tuesday.

Government officials have committed to also repatriate the remains of the two other Filipino seafarers, who died from the Houthi attack.