Commercial ops of RCOA, GEOP start in Mindanao March 26–DOE

THE commercial operations of the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) and Green Energy Option Program (GEOP) in Mindanao is set on March 26, the Department of Energy (DOE) said.

The DOE circular acknowledged the readiness of the Mindanao grid to undertake the two policies, especially because the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) in Mindanao has been in effect for over a year now.

“The establishment of WESM in Mindanao will help facilitate the implementation of policy mechanisms that promote competition and customer choice through RCOA and GEOP,” the circular stated.

RCOA allows contestable customers to decide which electricity suppliers to source power from. The establishment of RCOA is mandated by the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (Epira) to offer options to the end-users and grow the market.

GEOP is a DOE initiative that allows consumers to choose to source renewable energy from a licensed supplier as opposed to consuming whatever is supplied by their distribution utility (DU). It is established in Republic Act No. 9513, also known as the Renewable Energy Act of 2008.

“All electricity end-users in the Mindanao grid whose average peak demand falls within the threshold set by DOE for participation in the GEOP shall be allowed, on a voluntary basis, to source their electricity supply from a renewable energy supplier, subject to applicable rules and regulations,” the circular stated.

The DOE said the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) will keep track of the transactions involving displaced contract capacity or energy (DCC/E) arising from the migration of customers under RCOA and GEOP.

DCC/E is the excess in contracted capacity or energy of a destitution utility (DU) from a generation company, resulting from the unutilized volume of capacity.

“The ERC shall closely monitor all measures taken by the DU on transactions involving the DCC/E, such that any anti-competitive behavior or abuse of market power shall be dealt with accordingly,” the DOE said.

The circular was signed by DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla last March 1 and made public last March 13.