Cisco, BAP conduct cybersecurity training

Cybersecurity giant Cisco said on Wednesday it has partnered with the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) to “elevate” the cybersecurity knowledge and skills of professionals within the commercial banking sphere.

Implemented under Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration Program, the “Cisco-BAP Cybersecurity Skills Training Program for the Next Generation Banker” saw 13 prominent Philippine banks completing cybersecurity courses developed by Cisco Networking Academy.

The program was delivered in partnership with Mapua University through a blend of self-paced, in-person, and virtual classes on Webex.

Participants from member banks underwent one of two pathways based on their roles. The Beginners Program, including courses on Introduction to Cybersecurity and Cybersecurity Essentials, was designed for banking professionals with management responsibilities. Managers with technical roles associated with technology or cybersecurity enrolled in the Specialized Program, covering courses on Network Security, CyberOps Associate, and Cloud Security.

“The importance of banks and financial institutions protecting consumer data and privacy is paramount in today’s digital era. With the evolving cyber threat landscape, banking professionals must be equipped with the knowledge and skill sets to prevent cybersecurity breaches and respond swiftly to threats.

This partnership with Cisco enables us to provide them with strong cybersecurity skills, to not only safeguard institutions in the Philippines but also maintain the trust and confidence of customers,” BAP Managing Director Benjamin P. Castillo said.

The banking sector’s increasing shift towards digitalization has amplified the threat landscape, prompting the urgent need for bolstered cybersecurity measures.

Recent data from the Philippines Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) indicates a 152-percent increase in cybercrimes and a threefold rise in online scams from 2022 to 2023. Against this backdrop, cybersecurity education and training have emerged as critical components for banking professionals.

“As cyber threats continue to escalate, so does the need for advancing and expanding our cybersecurity workforce,” Cisco Philippines Managing Director Zaza Soriano-Nicart said.

“At Cisco, we recognize the urgency of this demand and remain committed to empowering those in the financial services sector with the knowledge and skills to securely navigate the digital landscape and improve cybersecurity resilience.”