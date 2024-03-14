Ayala Land to merge with subsidiaries

Property developer Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) on Wednesday said it will merge with 34 of its subsidiaries with ALI as the surviving entity.

These firms, ALI said, were either wholly owned directly by Ayala Land or through AyalaLand Estates Inc. and AyalaLand Hotels and Resorts Corp.

The plan of merger will be submitted for the approval of stockholders during their annual meeting on April 25, the company said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

“The merger is an internal restructuring to simplify the ownership structure and is expected to result in operational synergies, efficient funds management and simplified reporting to government agencies.”

The company will retire 1.37 billion common treasury shares arising from the internal mergers.

Some 883.17 million in treasury shares will be retired after the merger with wholly owned entities by Ayala Land, while 491.3 million treasury shares will be retired from the merger with Cebu Holdings Inc. and its former subsidiaries Asian I-Office Properties Inc., Arca South Commercial Ventures Corp. and Central Block Developers Inc.

The company has appointed Maria Franchette M. Acosta as its corporate secretary, group general counsel and chairman of the inspectors of proxies and ballots committee.

Acosta, 51, will serve the unexpired term of Solomon M. Hermosura, who has resigned and transitioned to government service.

Acosta is the corporate governance group head and chief legal officer of Ayala Corp. She is a practicing lawyer for 24 years, with 18 years in Villaraza & Angangco law firm where she was a senior partner, co-managing partner and head of its corporate and commercial department.

Ayala Land also appointed Robert Michael N. Baffrey as vice president.

Baffrey, 46, is the executive director of Ayala assigned to Makati Development Corp.as its construction operations group 1 and business development group head. He took on the responsibility of managing several projects particularly Arca South and Bonifacio Global City.