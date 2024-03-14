Ayala income rises as units deliver strong results in 2023

Conglomerate Ayala Corp. on Wednesday said its income jumped by 39 percent last year to P38.07 billion from the previous year’s P27.39 billion, mainly on the strong contribution of its banking, property development and energy businesses.

Revenues grew 11 percent to P341.89 billion from the previous year’s P306.64 billion.

“We succeeded in getting aggregate core earnings to exceed the pre-pandemic high. Now we focus on getting better operating and financial results from each of our businesses, and on rationalizing the portfolio where it makes sense to do so,” Ayala President and CEO Cezar P. Consing said.

The income of the Bank of the Philippine Islands went up by 44 percent to P51.7 billion due to strong loan growth, higher margins and lower provisions. Including a gain from an asset sale in 2022, net income was up 31 percent.

Ayala Land Inc.’s net income rose by 32 percent to P24.5 billion as its property development and commercial leasing businesses continued to perform well.

Power firm ACEN Corp.’s income from operating units, which excludes cash value realization gains and other one-time, non-cash adjustments, was up almost three times to P4.9 billion on the back of new operating capacity and a strengthened net seller position.

Inclusive of one-offs, ACEN’s net income fell to P7.4 billion from P13.1 billion mainly due to the re-measurement gain from the acquisition of the Australia platform in 2022.

This was partly offset by the value realization and re-measurement gains from the sale of a small stake in the Salak and Darajat plant in Indonesia in 2023, the company said.

AC Energy and Infrastructure (ACEIC), the parent company of ACEN, saw its core earnings surge 71 percent to P9.5 billion from improved operating earnings from ACEN and higher contributions from GN Power Dinginin.

Including one-off items, ACEIC’s net income was up by almost threefold to P12.6 billion due to divestment gains in ACEN and GN Power Kauswagan in 2023 and the write-off from the divestment of SLTEC in 2022.

Globe Telecom Inc.’s net income dropped 29 percent to P24.6 billion from the previous year’s P34.56 billion mainly due to the one-time gain from the partial sale of its data center business in 2022.

Gross service revenues grew a mere 3 percent to P162.3 billion, driven by sustained growth in mobile data, corporate data and non-telco services.

Equity earnings from Mynt nearly tripled to P2.4 billion, driven by GCash’s sustained growth momentum.

Ayala said its group’s capital expenditure (capex) for the year fell 12 percent to P247.7 billion, due to the tapering capex of Globe.

Parent’s capex fell 55 percent to P13.2 billion, because of Ayala’s purchase of Ayala Land shares and participation in Globe’s stock rights offering, which both happened in 2022.