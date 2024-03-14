A healthy work environment is the key to healthy living

THE Philippines has its own Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Standards crafted back in 1978, and later amended in 1989. These standards were meant to “safeguard the worker’s social and economic well-being as well as his physical safety and health.”

Almost three decades later, these standards were updated via Republic Act No. 11058 or “An Act Strengthening Compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Standards and Providing Penalties for Violations Thereof,” which was passed on August 17, 2018, and came with a corresponding Implementing Rules and Regulations that was published almost four months later through Department Order No. 198.

These standards were not meant to be just a piece of paper but meant to be enforced widely in the country, where employers are mandated to adopt and use “appropriate practices, means, methods, operations or processes, and working conditions to ensure safe and healthful employment.”

Studies have shown the critical connection between health and work, where healthy workers would have greater chances of employment than those who have health issues. While issues with physical health can affect work chances, an unhealthy work environment can also affect health and bring about problems such as stress, anxiety, depression, hypertension and other negative health issues. This, in turn, can also affect the company in terms of more employee absences due to sickness, lower worker productivity, among others. The link between health and work became more evident during Covid-19, which showed the importance of having effective systems in place to protect workers’ health and at the same time secure their job and their ability to earn.

Safeguarding employees’ health

WHILE gainful employment provides Filipinos the financial security to provide for the family, their work can also be a contributory factor when it comes to occupational risks that can either positively or negatively affect their health and financial security.

Dr. Jeffrey Pfeffer from Stanford University, who is also an expert on workplace health, said there are several factors that can directly impact the health of employees while working, one of which is job design, including control over work. He said organizations “can guard against these dangers by creating roles with more fluidity and autonomy, and by erecting barriers to micromanagement.”

There is also the issue of overtime and number of hours worked. Many Filipinos often choose to work longer hours for that added boost to their monthly paycheck. However, according to Pfeffer, long work hours have been associated with adverse health effects, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, disability. “Employers need to acknowledge this fact and encourage workers to leave after their workday is done to enjoy time with family and friends, without the stigma often associated with ‘leaving early.’”

For many Filipinos who value work and at the same time put a premium on family commitments, the conflict of choosing between work and family is oftentimes a constant struggle. These days, Pfeffer pointed out that “people need to choose their employer not just for salary and promotion opportunities, but on the basis of whether the job will be good for their psychological and physical health.” He advised employers to “ensure that your employees know that family and other personal commitments are a part of life, and give them the flexibility to not miss out on important moments with family. If employees are happy at home, they will bring their best selves to work every day.”

He likewise recommended that organizations should stop worrying about healthcare costs and instead focus on their company’s work environment, which according to Pfeffer, is “a source of a lot of the stressors, which create chronic disease.”

Offering health insurance is also a way to help improve overall work environment and create a place where workers can do great work while at the same time remain healthy. “Companies that build great workplaces also improve human physical and mental health and lifespan,” Pfeffer said.

Healthcare insurance

FOR PhilCare President and CEO Jaeger Tanco, he said the company understands the intrinsic link between health and professional longevity. This is why PhilCare, Tanco said, continues to come up with products and services that were designed specifically with that critical link in mind.

Among these products, he said, include ActivNation, a series of corporate programs designed to help employers keep their workforce healthy, with customizable corporate plans to meet the specific needs of a business regardless of its size, plus prepaid healthcare plans to help workers, particularly those in the freelance economy so that they, too, can access quality medical and mental health services.

Aside from that, PhilCare also appoints liaison officers in companies to make sure the utilization of its services is a shared responsibility between PhilCare and the business.

Just recently, PhilCare came out with the results of its recent study, “The ABCs of Pinoy Xs and Ys,” which is the sixth in PhilCare’s groundbreaking series of nationwide health and wellness studies that began in 2014. This latest installment builds on the insights of the first generational study about Gen Zs that came out in late 2023 and puts the spotlight on Generation X, or those between ages 43 and 58, and Generation Y, also known as Millennials, or those between ages 27 and 42.

“We recognize the challenges and aspirations of Generations X and Y by empowering them to navigate their careers with vitality and retire well by prioritizing their health,” Tanco explained. “We aim to be the steadfast partner of employers and workers in achieving holistic well-being.”