US business mission bares details of planned P1-B investment to PHL

KKR, an American global investment firm, as part of its investment in Pinnacle Towers, the largest independent telecommunications tower operator in the Philippines, said it expects to continue investing $400 million in the Philippines.

KKR’s investment will cover plans to develop and acquire roughly 2,000 towers to support digital connectivity across the Philippines, according to the statement of the United States Department of Commerce following a two-day Presidential Trade and Investment Mission (PTIM) of US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to the Philippines on March 11 and 12.

“KKR continues to be highly attracted to the dynamic Philippines market and looks to do more to support national infrastructure and development priorities,” the statement of the department read.

This $400 million investment is part of the $6.4 billion infrastructure fund, which KKR poured into Asia.

“We recently closed the largest infrastructure fund to be raised in Asia—$6.4 billion. As part of that fund, we are looking to invest in a number of jobs across Asia and Philippines is one of them,” David Luboff, Head of Asia Pacific Infrastructure and Co-Head of KKR Asia Pacific, told reporters on the sidelines of the meeting of Raimondo with members of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, the Management Association of the Philippines, the Makati Business Club, and the US-Asean Business Council on Tuesday in Makati City.

KKR is just one of the 22 US companies that flocked to the Philippines to invest. Delegates participating in the US trade mission have announced over $1 billion in US investments, creating educational and career opportunities for an estimated over 30 million Filipinos.

Other delegates that participated include Apl.de.Ap Foundation International (APLFI), Google, InnovationForce, Mastercard, Microsoft, Sol-Go, UltraPass ID, Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation, United Airlines, among others.

According to the US Department of Commerce, Apl.de.Ap Foundation International (APLFI), led by Filipino-American Apl.de.Ap from the Black Eyed Peas, is launching the Philippines’s first Electric Mobility Education and Development Center in partnership with Legacy EV from Phoenix, AZ, and supported by a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that APLFI and Legacy EV signed on March 11 in Manila with the Asian Development Bank.

“The center will provide comprehensive training in electric vehicle [EV] technology, repair, maintenance, and the installation and operation of charging infrastructure,” the US Department of Commerce said.

Meanwhile, American multinational technology company Google announced that it is rolling out Google Career Certificates in 50 Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) virtual campuses covering over 1,300 DTI Negosyo Centers in 16 regions nationwide.

Separately, Google is on target to complete the TPU (Taiwan-Philippines-United States) subsea cable system by the end of 2025, the US Commerce department said.

Another US firm that will invest in the Philippines is Sol-Go, which will be investing in solar panel production that will “further elevate” the Philippines as a hub for high tech manufacturing and provides the United States with a reliable partner to produce lightweight solar panels.

“From their initial half-million dollar investment in Lipa City, Sol-Go aims to achieve 15-megawatt [MW] capacity within the next few months and is planning an additional investment of $5 million to reach 100-MW capacity in 2025-6,” the statement of US Department of Commerce read.