Tariff exemption for electric vehicles sought for ‘survival’

THE Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) is asking the Tariff Commission to reconsider the granting of tariff exemption to motor vehicles (MVs) that transport ten or more persons as the group describes the local electric-jeepney (EJ) manufacturing industry in “survival mode.”

“The granting of tariff exemption to this segment [EJs], should it cover vehicles of the type used as [EJs], should be strongly reconsidered,” read the position paper the EVAP submitted to the Commission. “The local electric jeepney manufacturing industry is in survival mode and this move will definitely not help.”

The EVAP is referring to Executive Order (EO) 12, which orders the application of most-favored nation (MFN) duty for MVs for the transport of ten or more persons (including the driver) at zero-tariff from February 2024 to 2028. After the fifth year or February 20, 2028, onwards, the MFN rate of duty will be at 20 percent.

The tariff exemption for this motor vehicle classification is also “expected to undermine the electric vehicle incentive strategy currently being developed,” which he said is anchored on the promotion of [electric public utility vehicles] ePUVs manufacturing,” EVAP President Edmund A. Araga said as he read the position paper at a hearing before the Tariff Commission last Wednesday.

EVAP Chairman Emeritus Ferdinand I. Raquelsantos explained that EJs are now in “survival mode” as there is currently only one manufacturer left for ePUV manufacturing from four.

“A lot of manufacturers that should do manufacturing of ePUVs are now … working with the units. The previous manufacturers are now just doing CBUs [completely built units],” Raquelsantos added.

He cited a program by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) aims to “jumpstart again ePUV manufacturing in the country.”

“You need to support that project and, in fact, that will consist bulk of them; that will be the main focus of the Electric Vehicle Incentive Strategy,” Raquelsantos said.

The EVAP also stressed that it also strongly opposes the expansion of tariff exemption to hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). According to the group, hybrids do not contribute in the development of the charging infrastructure, which it said “is one of the main objectives of the Evida [Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act].”

Further, it noted that the further reduction in prices of HEVs would be “detrimental” to the growth of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and “further slow down charging infrastructure development.”

The EVAP also stressed that HEVs pricing is competitive and, hence, there is no need for introducing tariff exemption to HEVs.

“There is already a sustained growth in HEV adoption and thus further incentives are not needed and would just lead to unnecessary tax revenue losses,” the EVAP’s position paper read.

Elvin Raymond Garcia, an official of the Board of Investments (BOI), emphasized that the agency attached to the DTI maintained that hybrids should not be included in the products covered by the EO 12. The EO, Garcia added, temporarily reduced the rates of import duty on certain EVs and their parts and components for five years.

Garcia, Supervising Investment Specialist for Heavy Industry Division of Manufacturing Industry Services for the BOI, explained that government intervention through the inclusion of hybrids in the EO might no longer be needed as hybrids have been posting “healthy” double-digit growth rates since 2022.

“On the inclusion of HEVs, we note that the annual growth rate for imports of HEVs were 24 percent in 2022 and 36 percent in 2023,” he said.

“Imports of hybrids despite not being included under the coverage are posting healthy double-digit growth rates given the impressive market sales of hybrids due to competitive pricing,” Garcia added.