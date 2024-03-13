SM Prime seeks SEC nod for bond issue

Shopping mall operator SM Prime Holdings Inc. filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the shelf registration of its P100-billion bond float.

The company said it will immediately issue P25 billion in bonds, of which P20 billion will serve as its principal float while the P5 billion is its oversubscription option.

Its paper consists of the 3-year series V bonds due in 2027, 5-year series W bonds due in 2029 and 7-year series X bonds due in 2031.

SM Prime said its proposed bond issuance received the highest rating from a local credit rating agency.

“The rating for SMPH’s outstanding bonds amounting to P135.43 billion was likewise maintained at PRS Aaa. Philratings assigned a stable outlook for the ratings of the proposed and outstanding bonds,” the company said.

SM Prime’s income last year grew 33 percent to P40 billion from the P30.1 billion recorded in 2022.

Consolidated revenues came in at P128.1 billion, some 21 percent higher than last year’s P105.8 billion. Consolidated operating income grew by 24 percent to P61.3 billion from the previous P49.2 billion.

“The favorable result we achieved in 2023 reflects the strong support and trust from our tenants and customers despite the economic challenges encountered in 2023. We continue to see this growth momentum this year as we pursue our expansion plans in our key businesses, and explore new opportunities to expand our businesses,” SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim said.

SM Prime’s mall business now accounts for 56 percent of the company’s consolidated revenues. Its revenues expanded by 30 percent to P71.9 billion in 2023 from P55.4 billion in 2022.

The company’s mall rental income rose by 24 percent to P61.3 billion from the previous P49.7 billion.