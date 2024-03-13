Pinoy citizenship for sale? Senate starts probe on issuance of govt docs to aliens

THE Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chaired by Senator Pia Cayetano started Wednesday its probe into the fraudulent issuance of legitimate government-issued documents, including passports and driver’s license, to unscrupulous foreign nationals, which is now being considered as a “national security concern.”

During the hearing, various government agencies, such as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Bureau of Immigration (BI), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), disclosed that separate investigations are now being undertaken to determine how these unscrupulous individuals were able to obtain Philippine passports, birth certificates, driver’s license and police clearance.

Earlier, the BI said the scheme should be treated as a national security concern that should be addressed by all concerned government agencies.

The committee’s investigation was an offshoot of Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa’s disclosure during the plenary budget deliberations on November 9, 2023 about the interception by the BI and NBI of foreign nationals with Philippine passports.

During interpellation, Dela Rosa said that “more than a dozen Filipino passport holders [were] obviously not Filipinos.” He raised the alarm as it “involves national security.”

Cayetano agreed that the issue involves national security because it would mean foreigners can come in and out of our country as if they were Filipinos, aside from being able to buy and own lands by posing as Filipinos using Philippine passport and birth certificates.

She also recalled that Senate President Miguel Zubiri also manifested during last year’s budget deliberations that he received reports that the NBI had an ongoing investigation on the activities of a Local Civil Registrar (LCR) in a town in Caraga Region in Mindanao.

The LCR was allegedly “giving out birth certificates” and the NBI “caught several Chinese nationals who do not even speak English, Tagalog, or Bisaya.”

The matter was also referred to the committee for further investigation.

“They could be a threat to our safety, they could be citizens of countries that in one way or another are not friendly to us. So it is definitely a national security issue,” Cayetano said in her opening statement.

The senator cited the case of a Vietnamese national who was issued with a Philippine passport. She said the Vietnamese national, whom she did not identify pursuant to the Data Privacy Act, was recently deported by the BI after being discovered in possession of a fraudulently obtained Philippine passport.

The Philippine passport bore a name alongside her photo, which was different when compared to her Vietnamese Passport.

The questioned document, however, was found to be genuine and duly issued by the DFA.

The case, according to Cayetano, was just “the tip of the iceberg” as the panel conducted its own investigation and gathered another case of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who was a victim of identity theft.

The Saudi Arabia-bound OFW, according to Cayetano, was barred upon entry at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) due to inconsistent statements she gave during screening.

Cayetano said the OFW claimed that it was the first time she would be leaving the county but immigration records showed that she had already departed twice as a land-based OFW in 2015 and 2019, and had not returned to the Philippines since then.

The DFA and BI both confirmed that they are aware of the case of Jane. “So, just to state for the record, it is the State’s duty to protect and maintain the integrity and credibility of passports and travel documents,” the senator said.

“Those are two separate cases…Those are our very troublesome issues…The most painful question that I am about to raise: Is Philippine citizenship for sale?” Cayetano asked.

Representatives from the PSA admitted that there were several cases of falsified certificates, which are now being looked into by the agency.

However, the PSA said, the falsification could have originated from the local civil registrar and not from the agency.

Meanwhile, the DFA said that it immediately reconvened the inter-agency committee on passport irregularity following the November 23 budget deliberations.

He said following a broadened investigation, the DFA was able to determine that there were several more passports issued to non-Filipinos.

“We have taken steps that this would not happen again or minimize [such],” the DFA said.

The DFA also reported it had prevented at least 100 attempts of foreigners to secure Philippine passports using spurious birth certificates.

The NBI also said it is investigating 17 persons, mostly foreign nationals, who were found to be in possession of genuine Philippine passports.

Meanwhile, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian sounded the alarm on cases of foreign criminal syndicates being able to obtain government documents, such as Tax Identification Number (TIN) cards and Philippine National Police-issued identification cards “with such ease.”

During the hearing, the lawmaker pointed out that foreign nationals supposedly working in the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) industry but are actually involved in organized crimes were able to stay in the country because they were able to obtain legitimate Philippine documents.

Gatchalian said he personally witnessed this when he and Sen. Risa Hontiveros inspected the hub of Smart Web Technology, an establishment provisionally licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor).

Authorities recovered local TIN cards, PhilHealth IDs, Certificates of Alien Registration, Alien Employment Permits and police clearances during the raid.

“All those people operating the facility held legitimate Philippine government IDs, making them legitimate people operating legitimate activities in Pasay City,” Gatchalian said.

The committee is expected to hear the side of local civil registrars where the falsified birth certificates originated when its resumes hearing.