PHL to veer away from China for funding of infra projects

THE national government is now veering away from securing Chinese Official Development Assistance (ODA) when it comes to a number of its infrastructure projects.

In a presentation at the Congressional Committee on the ODA (Cocoda), National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Assistant Secretary Jonathan L. Uy said the government only has one project that is up for financing by the Chinese government.

To date, only the Department of Agriculture’s Philippine Solar Powered Irrigation Project is up for Chinese financing. Other projects, including the Philippine National Railway-South Long-Haul Project may be funded by other institutions such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

“To contextualize, we have, the last administration, been aggressive in trying to secure Chinese development assistance, particularly in regard to China Eximbank, People’s Bank of China, and also now the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the China International Development Cooperation, their equivalent to JICA of Japan. However, we are now reporting that we are on a slight holding back, Mr. Chair and Madam Chair,” Uy said.

Uy said, apart from the South Long-Haul Project, projects that were initially marked for Chinese ODA financing—Davao City Expressway Project, Dupinga Bridge Project and Panglao-Tagbilaran City Offshore Bridge Connector—may no longer be up for funding by China.

The list includes the design and build Package 1 for the South Long-Haul Project and the Ambal-Simuay River and Rio Grande de Mindanao River Flood Control Projects.

Uy also said the government has already withdrawn its loan application for China Exim Bank Financing for the Minfanao Railway Project, Phase 1 and the Subic-Clark Railway Project.

“To put it in summary, right now we only have one active proposal,” Uy said. “We are veering away from China and hoping to secure other funding sources.”

Projects

IN the case of the South Long-Haul Project, Uy said the government is now in informal discussions with the ADB on how the Manila-based multilateral development bank can extend the government technical assistance for the project.

Part of the reason for this is that the government wants a design-build arrangement that will be faster to implement.

This means, Uy said, if the detailed engineering numbers will be good, the government can already start project implementation.

“If we can get actually very good estimates from the detailed engineering, we can move forward to the next phase which is approving the implementation itself,” Uy said.

He said detailed engineering is crucial given that the government now wants to increase the speed of the train to 80 to 100 kilometers per hour from the 40 to 60 km/hr.

This, Uy said, would require a change in alignment that would favor a “straighter” route to allow the train to speed up. The existing “meandering” route that the train follows.

Uy said there are four projects financed by the Chinese government that have already been completed, including the P4.5 billion worth Chico River Pump Irrigation Project funded by a loan.

There are also grant projects such as the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge Construction Project; Binondo-Intramuros Bridge Construction Project; and the Marawi Firetrucks Donation Project.