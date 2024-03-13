‘PHL must leverage mineral wealth on chip firms needs’

AS a critical mineral-rich country, the Philippines should leverage on global semiconductor companies’ move to establish operations in other countries as they strategize to make their supply chains more resilient, according to US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

“The Philippines already has 13 semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging facilities. Let’s double it. It’s the moment now of growth. Your country has the talent. You have the historic and the you know expertise,” Raimondo said at a meeting with members of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, the Management Association of the Philippines, the Makati Business Club, and the US-Asean Business Council on Tuesday in Makati City.

The US Secretary of Commerce also recognized the country being rich in critical minerals, saying these resources are “more important than ever” considering the rise of electric vehicles and the need for batteries, among others.

“So as companies are thinking about how to make their supply chain more resilient, they are looking for countries in the world where they can establish an operation…I believe you are at the top of the list,” she stressed.

For his part, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary and Board of Investments (BOI) Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo said doubling the country’s current number of semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging facilities, is “doable.”

Rodolfo said that for the semiconductor industry, the BOI, the investment promotion agency attached to DTI, is focused on producing 128,000 engineers and technical-related talent related to semiconductors.

He noted that the goal to produce 128,000 engineers by 2028 came from a trilateral program between the US, Philippines and Taiwan.

Rodolfo stressed that the current Presidential Trade and Investment Mission (PTIM) of the US is “anchored on talent development,” underscoring that, “The most important attraction of the Philippines is talent, talent, talent.”

“That’s why there’s a clear need for skilling and upskilling. Both in digital, green jobs, those are the important areas we must focus on,” the Trade official said at the sidelines of the signing of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act.

As the Philippine government welcomed the US Commerce Secretary for the PTIM, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual underscored the Philippines’s potential to be a key player in the critical minerals sector with the country’s “significant” nickel, copper, and cobalt reserves.

“Leveraging these rich mineral reserves, the Philippines aspires to lead the global value chain for energy storage and electric vehicle [EV] production,” Pascual said on Monday.

Pascual also called for “swift” implementation of US government support in workforce development as part of the CHIPS Act to facilitate plans to expand its role in the semiconductor industry beyond assembly and packaging.

In 2023, Philippine electronics exports amounted to $41.90 billion, down 9.2 percent from the $46.15 billion export receipts in 2022.