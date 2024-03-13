Klook: Pinoy Swifties buy big in SG show+stay sales

FILIPINOS are making more travel plans abroad this year, after enjoying their trips last year to Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and Thailand.

In a news briefing on Tuesday, Klook Philippines and Thailand General Manager Michelle Ho said their latest Travel Pulse study showed 76 percent of respondents were planning international trips this year, from 46 percent who actually traveled abroad in 2023.

Filipinos plan their trips abroad carefully, “booking four to 6 months before their trip, while experiences [i.e., tours in the destination] are booked four months ahead,” she added.

The study also showed that most Filipinos allocate a budget of P15,000 to P50,000 when they travel abroad, as they go on sightseeing tours, shopping and engage in outdoor adventures.

Domestic travel remains popular

This developed as Ho said Klook was able to sell its Taylor Swift The Eras Tour package (concert ticket and overnight stay) “in six hours,” with almost 2 million worldwide

waiting in queue. “We sold 60,000 seats…and the Philippines accounted for 10 percent of our Southeast Asian sales [on the Singapore leg], with the rest registering just single-digits [in percentage share].” Singapore was a popular destination for Southeast Asian fans of the pop star because of its visa-free entry, she explained, rather than Tokyo, Melbourne or Sydney—other cities where Swift performed.

This reflects many local travel agencies’ view that among the travel trends of Filipinos this year is “gig tripping,” where they go abroad to watch shows and concerts of bands or artists. (See “‘Gig Tripping’, ‘Set Jetting’ travel trends for 2024–PTAA,” in the BusinessMirror, January 19, 2024.)

But, Ho said, the Klook Travel Pulse study also shows that domestic trips remain popular, with 92 percent of their Filipino respondents making domestic travel plans this year, from 93 percent who actually traveled locally in 2023. Most book their domestic flights two to six months before their trip while tours at the destination are booked one month ahead.

She noted that “shared experiences” have become the “new love language” of Millennials (born between 1981 to 1996) and Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2012), “with 9 out of 10 wanting to pursue trips with their immediate family and partners.” Millennials prefer to travel in groups of three to four people, while Gen-Zs prefer to travel in groups of seven to eight people.”

Shorter, more frequent travels

Last year, the most popular domestic destinations were Tagaytay, Baguio, Batangas, Boracay, and Palawan. “When traveling with friends, road trips were most preferred among Filipinos,” or 74 percent of Klook’s respondents, “although a majority of them also prefer to travel by air.” They also allocate a budget between P15,000 and P30,000 for local trips, which last about four to six days.

Compared to this year, Filipinos preferred to travel between six and nine days trips last year. Ho explained that there was still some “tentativeness” in Filipinos’ travel plans last year, as they felt their way around the newly eased restrictions, and many still worked from home. “Many were digital nomads,” she said, “so they went on longer trips to take advantage of the holidays—one time big time. This year, they prefer shorter, but more frequent trips.”

She noted that while the staycation trend in many countries have already eased, it remains popular in the Philippines with 73 percent of respondents having booked one “to maximize their work-free days,” especially the long holiday weekends. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has adopted the “holiday economics” strategy of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in a bid to boost the country’s tourism sector. This involves moving holidays that normally fall on a weekday to the nearest weekend.

Klook is Asia’s leading travel and experiences platform, with some 4 million active users in the Philippines.