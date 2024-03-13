Jollibee profit hits ₱8.98 billion

Fastfood giant Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) on Tuesday said its attributable net income last year grew 16 percent to P8.98 billion from the previous year’s P7.33 billion.

Systemwide sales, a measure of all sales to consumers, both from company-owned and franchised stores but is not part of the financial statement, grew at the same pace at 16 percent to P345.32 billion from the previous year’s P296.82 billion.

“Looking ahead to 2024 and beyond, we will continue to focus on our priorities. We will scale the business with our four big focus areas,” said Jollibee CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong.

These focus areas include the expansion of the Jollibee brand internationally, growing its coffee and tea business, “exponentially” growing in China in multiple tier cities and sustaining its growth and market leadership in the Philippines.

“We will ramp up franchising to support our global expansion,” Tanmantiong said.

The Philippine business, which accounts for 61 percent of the company’s sales, delivered a 17-percent growth, while the international business expanded by 14 percent.

“Notably, our Jollibee brand, which has over 1,600 stores globally and accounts for 49 percent systemwide sales grew by 18 percent in 2023,” he said.

JFC opened 658 stores during the year and grew store network by 6 percent to 6,885 stores at the end of 2023, both above its guidance of 550 to 600 new stores and a 5- percent increase in store network.

Net income for the fourth quarter alone jumped to P1.76 billion from a mere P31 million during the previous year, while systemwide sales rose 9 percent to P94.23 billion from the previous year’s P85.94 billion.

For the year, Jollibee said it expects full year systemwide sales growth to be in the range of 10 percent to 14 percent, same store sales growth at 5 percent and 7 percent and store network increase at 7 percent to 8 percent.

The company said it plans to open 700 to 750 owned and franchised stores in 2024 and expects capital expenditures to be in the range of P20 billion to P23 billion.

“We will also accelerate our digital transformation and bring capabilities on-par with global quick service restaurant leaders to increase operational efficiency and further improve customer experience and revenue management,” Tanmantiong said.

Strong consumer patronage of Grab Philippines’ services is propelling economic growth, creating livelihoods, while increasing household incomes, according to a study conducted by the University of Asia and the Pacific’s (UA&P) Center for Research and Communications (CRC).

During the media launch of the study titled “The Impact of Ride-Hailing and On-Demand Delivery Services on the Philippine Economy: A Focus on Grab Philippines,” UA&P Professor and Economist Gregorio Mabaggu said the research found that Grab generates additional income for both the economy and households.

According to the study, Grab has an economic multiplier of 3.42 and a household income multiplier of 0.44, which means that for every peso spent on the Grab platform P3.42 is injected into the national economy and 44 centavos is added to household incomes.

The fundamental idea is that with a hypothetical P100-GrabCar ride, an additional P342 is generated for the economy. In the same way, a P100-GrabCar ride generates an additional P44 to household incomes for laborers in the ride-hailing and on-demand delivery industry nationwide.

Cid L. Terosa, UA&P associate professor, senior economist and input-output analysis specialist, added that Grab’s multiplier effect surpasses industry benchmarks—positioning Grab as a “leader in economic contribution within the transportation sector.”

With a total output multiplier of 3.42, Grab ranks third among seven transport sectors next to railway and air transport. Moreover, compared with available multiplier studies published in local economics journals, this multiplier significantly outpaces heavy industries like mining.

“From a macroeconomic perspective, we can definitely say that his particular service is strongly aligned with the overall strategy of the government to reinvigorate job creation and accelerate poverty reduction—that is the greatest significance of that number, 3.42,” Terosa said in a press briefing. Furthermore, the study found that consumer patronage of Grab services accounts for 0.07 to 0.3 percent of the national GDP. In absolute terms, this is estimated to be at $1 billion.

“Annually, that’s about P55 billion or $1 billion. We can say that it’s substantial as a tech company especially when it comes to the generation of income,” Mabaggu said.

From 2019 to 2021, Grab’s estimated total economic contribution ranges from P37 billion to P165.6 billion.

With this multiplier value for household income, Grab contributed 0.10 percent to 0.17 percent to the total family income from 2019 to 2021 which is equivalent to between P23.8 billion and P40.3 billion.

Aside from economic and household incomes rising, the UA&P research found that Grab played a “vital role” in reducing the average number of unemployed persons by 1.1 percent to 1.6 percent from 2019 to 2021.

Thomas Aquino, senior fellow at the UA&P-CRC, noted that with this study, regulatory bodies and other government agencies should be able to craft sound policies concerning ride hailing and on demand services.

“A regulatory framework is good for the time it was made. If there is a need to change it, we can change it. What will be the areas to be changed? Those will be expressed by the change makers.”

Commenting on the study, Grab Philippines Country Head Grace Vera-Cruz said the company is committed to stimulating economic growth through its operations, which currently spans over 100 cities nationwide.

“Grab remains firm and focused in its commitment to being an active partner of the government in their growth and development agenda—and we are humbled to see this solidified in concrete economic outcomes.

We understand that much work needs to be done in further driving the nation forward, and we are eager and prepared to help usher in a new phase of inclusive growth and prosperity – with the support of our partners in the government and public sector, and our regulators,” she said.

The study, which covers the period between 2019 and 2021, used the input-output Analysis. It was commissioned by a third party consultancy firm.