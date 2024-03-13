InDemandPH: Making Philippine work force ready for the future

IN response to the rapidly evolving global working landscape, Bayan Academy with the support of J.P. Morgan, has undertaken an initiative called #InDemandPH. This transformative program has empowered more than 13,000 individuals, in underserved communities providing them with essential skills tailored to meet on-the-job demands of eight priority industries.

These eight priority industries, as identified through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the relevant industry associations, have been projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years: tourism, IT-BPM, construction, agriculture, manufacturing, electronics, transportation and logistics, and health and wellness.

Empowering the work force

#InDemandPH understands the challenges currently faced by employees in the workforce and have put forward solutions preparing them for the increasingly complex demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution as well as new jobs that may be in-flight to the Philippine marketplace.

Through targeted skills development, curricula that have been customized by partners in industry, employee adaptability and flexibility are prioritized. #InDemandPH ensures that each participant becomes #InDemand in their respective fields today and for the near future.

Out of the 13,000 participants, an impressive 11,000 have earned credentials, certifications, or licensure, significantly enhancing their employability. With this, the average monthly wage for those placed or promoted is $303 (approximately P16,665)—tremendously uplifting their and their families’ lives and paving the way for economic prosperity within their communities. Presently, over 10,000 beneficiaries of #InDemandPH are gainfully employed on a full-time basis.

Journey to #InDemandPH

The seed for #InDemandPH had been planted in 2017 when Tesda initiated a cross-collaboration with various government, non-government and private stakeholders, including the former president of Bayan Academy, the late Dr. Eduardo A. Morato Jr. to formulate the 2018-2022 National Technical Education and Skills Development Plan (NTESDP). This blueprint strategically identified the eight priority industries, setting the stage for a transformative journey.

In 2018, Bayan Academy joined forces with Tesda, and with the generous support from J.P. Morgan, the project “Revamping the Vocational Schools System in the Philippines” was initiated and further aided TESDA in implementing the 2018-2022 NTESDP effectively.

Concluding in 2020, the project achieved significant milestones, including the delivery of industry-led training programs to over 1,200 beneficiaries, the development of action programs for the eight priority industries, and an organizational diagnosis of Tesda itself.

These milestones laid the foundation for TESDA’s shift from focusing mainly on providing education and training to becoming an organization that responds to the specific needs of the industries and the labor market. The Area-Based and Demand-Driven tech-voc education and training strategy of Tesda, formulated in April 2021, marked a pivotal moment in aligning the organization with the evolving needs of the work force.

In October 2021, Bayan Academy, with the continued support of J.P. Morgan, launched #InDemandPH aiming to institutionalize the area-based, demand-driven tech-voc education and training strategy at all levels of Tesda.

“Staying relevant and adaptable while acquiring technical and soft skills is essential in today’s global work environment. With the objective of growing the competence of Filipinos and improving their quality of life, we are continuing our support of Bayan Academy’s work force readiness programs,” said Carlos Ma. G. Mendoza, J.P. Morgan Philippines Senior Country Officer.

Prof. Jay Bernardo, current Chairman and President of Bayan Academy, attests to the positive impact of J.P. Morgan’s support on workforce readiness. “We are truly delighted with the results of the #InDemandPH program. With the leadership of Tesda and the timely and tremendous support of J.P. Morgan, the lives of our fellow Filipinos are changed for the better, with their skills now in demand more than ever in the world market—they wouldn’t risk being shelved or become redundant.”

Transformation in action

The collaboration between Bayan Academy and Tesda, backed by J.P. Morgan, strengthened the ties between Tesda and local industry associations across different regions. This collaboration led to the development of localized industry-led curricula and enhanced competence at the regional and provincial offices of Tesda in delivering area-based and demand-driven programs.

In addition, Bayan Academy developed a Knowledge Management (KM) Roadmap for Tesda. It also conducted two industry fora—one for the introduction of the project and one for the conclusion of the project.

“Bayan Academy implemented various programs and a series of seminars, both face-to-face and online, in collaboration with regional industry associations. Pilot regions include Regions 3, 4A, 7, and the National Capital Region before reaching more areas and impacting thousands of lives and ensuring that workers are equipped to have decent and fulfilling work in demand-driven industries,” said Prof. Bernardo. “On the other side, this will assure that industries with high economic and employment growth potentials are provided with the required quantity of quality work force.”