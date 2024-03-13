House panel OKs bill voiding SMNI franchise

THE House Committee on Legislative Franchises on Tuesday approved House Bill 9710, aiming to revoke Sonshine Media Network International’s (SMNI) franchise and declared Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy in contempt due to his repeated non-appearance at the lower chamber.

Aside from its failure to adhere to the terms of its congressional franchise, SMNI faces allegations of spreading “fake news” and engaging in red-tagging.

Lawmakers cited the alleged violation by Swara Sug, which operates SMNI, of Section 4 of its franchise, which prohibits the dissemination of false information to the detriment of public interest.

The measure also addressed breaches in Sections 10 (sale, lease, transfer, grant of usufruct, or assignment of franchise), 11 (dispersal of ownership), and 12 (reportorial requirement) of RA 11422, particularly regarding ownership and controlling interest transfers without Congress approval.

Solons added that the Congress of the Philippines renewed the franchise of Swara Sug

Media Corporation in 2019, granting them another 25 years under RA 11422.

This act emphasized SMNI’s responsibility to the public, mandating the avoidance of deliberate dissemination of false information or willful misrepresentation to the detriment of public interest.

Contempt

Meanwhile, Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel moved for the contempt citation, citing Quiboloy’s refusal to obey summons without a legal excuse and disrespectful behavior as grounds under Section 11 of the House rules.

Despite being issued a subpoena, Quiboloy did not appear at the committee hearing on Tuesday.

The panel has directed the office of the House Sergeant-at-Arms to coordinate with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to bring the Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader and SMNI honorary chairman to the House of Representatives following the implementation of the contempt order. The order is expected to be implemented after three days.

“The fact that he has not been appearing in these hearings, in this committee, just shows that he has no respect for this committee. It just shows that he acts like God. He acts with impunity. He takes this hearing for granted. He is simply ignoring this hearing even though he is crucial here,” Pimentel said.

Pimentel noted Quiboloy’s absence from previous hearings on December 5 to 11, 2023, and February 7, 2024, despite being subpoenaed.

Quiboloy’s lawyers asserted that he hasn’t been involved in SMNI’s daily operations since 2018, holding only the title of “honorary chairman.” However, lawmakers maintained that he’s the “beneficial owner” of Swara Sug Media Corporation.

But Pimentel expressed frustration at Quiboloy’s continuous absence, saying Quiboloy has no intention of appearing before the panel.

“Therefore, Mr. Chair, under house rules, it is our obligation to show these people who take this committee for granted the sanctions that could be meted under our House rules. Therefore, Mr. Chair, I move to cite for contempt Pastor Quiboloy on the grounds which I have stated,” Pimentel said.

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio stated they provided legal justification for Quiboloy’s absence through a submitted letter, indicating his lack of involvement in SMNI’s operations for the past four years.

“The gist of it states that based on all the previous hearings of this honorable committee, we have an idea of the information being required, and we have stated in this letter very respectfully that Pastor Quiboloy, around 4 years now, has had no hand whatsoever in the running of SMNI, whose franchise is under consideration,” Topacio said.

Topacio mentioned three KJC officials better suited to respond to the panel’s queries and confirmed Quiboloy remains in the Philippines.

Topacio also affirmed during the House Committee on Legislative Franchises hearing that Quiboloy is currently in the Philippines.

“Yes, of course [he is still in the Philippines], your honor, he is not going anywhere, your honor,” Topacio responded to the query about his client’s whereabouts from House Deputy Speaker David Suarez.

Topacio said he has a scheduled meeting with Quibuloy on Wednesday, March 13.

Responding to concerns raised by Suarez about rumors of Quiboloy leaving the country, Topacio assured, “No, sir. I will have my picture taken with him and send it to the committee members via Viber.”