‘GOCCs, GFI’s borrowing must not exceed $7.5B’

DIRECT borrowings of government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) and government financial institutions (GFIs) are subject to limits provided under their respective charters and not the $10-billion debt ceiling, the Department of Finance (DOF) clarified.

In a presentation at the Congressional Oversight Committee on the Official Development Assistance (Cocoda) last Tuesday, International Finance Group Director Donalyn U. Minimo said Republic Act (RA) 8182, or the Official Development Assistance (ODA) Act, does not cover direct or even national government-guaranteed borrowings of GOCCs and GFIs.

“In this regard, it appears that there would be no law requiring that GOCC and GFI borrowings meet the GE [grant element] under RA 8182. Consequently, the DOF does not calculate the GE of these loans,” Minimo said.

Minimo issued her statement after former President and current Cocoda Chairman Gloria M. Arroyo scrutinized the legal basis of the exclusion of GOCCs and GFIs from the loan ceiling. During the previous Cocoda in December last year, Arroyo asked for the accounting of the GOCCs and GFIs loans to see whether they are complying with the loan ceiling.

The DOF cleared that the original charters of GOCCs and GFIs are the legal basis for borrowing from international sources and secure guarantees from the national government for such loans. The Finance department added that borrowings of GOCCs and GFIs are contracted pursuant to their charters, which are separate from the authority of the President to contract loans on behalf of the country provided under RA 4860.

“If necessary, GOCCs and GFI loans may be guaranteed by the national government under Section 3 of RA 4860, which authorizes the President to guarantee foreign loans extended directly to GOCCs and GFIs or bonds for sale in international markets issued by GOCCs and GFIs,” Minimo explained.

The total amount of foreign loans guaranteed by the government to GOCCs and GFIs shall not be more than $7.50 billion, she added.

Meanwhile, the debt ceiling for national government contracted loans is $10 billion under Section 2 of RA 4860, the DOF noted.

RA 4860 is also known as “An Act Authorizing the President of the Philippines to Obtain Such Foreign Loans and Credits, or to Incur Such Foreign Indebtedness, as may be Necessary to Finance Approved Economic Development Purposes or Projects, and to Guarantee, in Behalf of the Republic of the Philippines, Foreign Loans Obtained or Bonds issued by Corporations Owned or Controlled by the Government of the Philippines for Economic Development Purposes Including Those Incurred for Purposes of Relending to the Private Sector, Appropriating the Necessary Funds Therefor, and for Other Purposes.”

The DOF’s presentation revealed that some GOCCs and GFI loans are contracted with bilateral and multilateral development partners offering mostly concessional terms. “It would be reasonable to assume that the 25-percent grant element could still be likely met,” the DOF has said.

The DOF also presented the data from the Bureau of the Treasury on the status of the $10-billion debt ceiling and $7.5-billion guarantee ceiling under RA 4860 as of end-December 2023.

Based on the data, the national government-direct loans (non-ODA), have an outstanding balance of $122.91 million with an available headroom of $9,877.09 million. National government-guaranteed loans, with a guarantee ceiling of $7.5 billion, have an outstanding balance of $3,266.80 million with available headroom of $4,233.20 million. Meanwhile, ODA loans, with no debt ceiling, have an outstanding balance of $37,944.71 million.