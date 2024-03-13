Go, Villanueva lead launch of 161st Malasakit Center in Bocaue, Bulacan

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, together with fellow Senator and Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva, spearheaded the opening of the 161st Malasakit Center at the Joni Villanueva General Hospital (JVGH) in Bocaue, Bulacan, on Monday, March 11.

The launch was also attended by Bulacan Rep. Ambrosio “Boy” Cruz Jr., Gov. Daniel Fernando, Vice Governor Alex Castro, Mayor Eduardo “JJV” Villanueva, Vice Mayor Sherwin Tugna, former congressman Domingo Rivera, as well as Department of Health officials led by Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, among others.

This milestone marks the latest addition to the Malasakit Centers program, which now totals 161 nationwide, with 90 in Luzon, 30 in the Visayas, and 41 in Mindanao.

Within Region 3, this launch signifies the establishment of the 16th center in Central Luzon, and notably, the fourth in the province of Bulacan, alongside the existing centers at Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City, Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria, and Ospital ng San Jose del Monte.

Go was the principal sponsor of Republic Act No. 11720, An Act Establishing the Joni Villanueva General Hospital, with Senator Joel Villanueva serving as the co-sponsor. This legislation paved the way for the creation of JVGH, emphasizing the government’s dedication to improving healthcare infrastructure and making medical services more accessible to the Filipino people.