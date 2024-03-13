Global slowdown justifies lower growth targets

THE slower-than-expected global recovery makes a “good case” for the government to revise its growth targets for this year, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan told reporters even if growth targets are lowered to 6 to 7 percent this year, this would still be a “good range” that will work toward the country’s economic development goals.

Balisacan also noted that high interest rates continued to persist. In the Philippines, lagged effects of the 450-basis-point rate hikes of the Monetary Board are expected to persist.

“There is a good case for revisiting the assumptions. We don’t have yet [the] first quarter results and that what would be a factor that we would have to consider,” Balisacan said.

“But even if we set it from the range of 6.5 to 7.5…to, say 6 to 7, that’s still to us, a good range,” he added.

Balisacan said other factors that would impact the economy adversely include the El Niño phenomenon which would increase inflation.

Nonetheless, Balisacan remained confident that inflation would continue to slow and that the temporary uptick in inflation in February 2024 was temporary.

Given this, the country’s Chief Economist said if the global economy improves, the government could have a better chance of attaining a 6.5 to 7.5 percent growth.

“Achieving a growth of 6 percent would be, as I said, would be very impressive. And I think that 6 to 7 percent, if we can get that for this year,” Balisacan said.

“As the global economy improves next year, hopefully that we go back to the 6.5 to 7.5 or even 6.5 to 8. But I think for this year, I’m okay with the 6 to 7, it’s very much achievable,” he added.

Earlier, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said that as the economy is shelled by more supply shocks than before, monetary policy has become quite a challenge.

In a recent forum hosted by the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (Finex), BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said supply shocks such as higher oil and food prices increase inflation.

This would eventually create second-round effects such as wage hikes whose effects on inflation do not dissipate quickly. Combatting second-round effects is being done by the BSP through the appropriate monetary policy.

These supply shocks, Remolona said, include increased electricity rates; higher transport charges, oil prices, food prices; and strong El Niño weather conditions.