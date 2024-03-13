Filmmaker Castro, 3 others released after Quezon RTC thrashes arson case

THE Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Catanauan, Quezon on Monday dismissed for lack of jurisdiction the destructive arson case filed against film director Jade Castro and his three companions in connection with the burning of a modern jeepney owned by the Gumaca Transport Service Cooperative on January 31 in the same town.

In a 16-page resolution, Catanauan RTC Branch Presiding Judge Julius Francis Galvez also ordered the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) the immediately release Castro, Toriado Orcine, Noel Mariano and Dominic Ramos from detention unless they are being held for other offenses.

The trial court granted the motion to quash the criminal case filed by the four on the ground of lack of jurisdiction due to the failure of arresting authorities to comply with Section 5(b), Rule 113 of the Revised Rules of Criminal Procedure.

Also known as “hot pursuit,” Section 5 (b) requires that the offender has just committed an offense, and the arresting peace officer or private person has personal knowledge of facts indicating that the person to be arrested has committed the offense.

It can be recalled that Castro and his companions were arrested without a warrant in Mulanay, Quezon for supposed involvement in the burning of a modern jeepney Barangay Dahican in Catanauan.

The trial court pointed out that for a valid arrest effected in hot pursuit, it must be proven that the police officers have personal knowledge of facts, based on their observation and that the person sought to be arrested has just committed a crime.

Also to be taken into consideration, according to the trial court, is the element of immediacy from when the crime is committed up to the point of arrest.

However, the RTC said after its review of the circumstances relating to the initial police investigation and dragnet operation with the report from the Mulanay police, it perceives that the police personnel from Catanauan “have no probable cause based on personal knowledge or even on reasonable suspicion to proceed with their follow-up operation” on February 1, 2024 at the Micasa Resort where Castro’s group was staying.

The trial court noted that the arresting and investigating officers merely received from eyewitnesses the information about the physical description of the armed perpetrators and how they carried out the crime.

But, it added, the eyewitnesses did not provide them with vital information on how the four males escaped after burning the minibus, the means of transportation they used to flee from the place of the incident, and the direction where they proceeded to when they fled.

Likewise, the court said the report provided by the Mulanay Municipal Police Station (MPS) to their counterparts in Catanauan does not suggest any suspicious or incriminating actuation of the four accused at the Micasa Resort for them to be suspected as the perpetrators being referred to by the witnesses.

“Considering the absence of reasonable connections between the reports of the MPS Mulanay obtained through a dragnet operation and the initial statements given by the witnesses to the personnel of the MPS Catanauan, the latter have no probable cause and reasonable suspicion to go to the Micasa Resort, to conduct a follow-up operation, and then, to take pictures of the four accused for purposes of the witnesses’ identification and confirmation of the perpetrators in the persons of the four accused,” the resolution.

“Consequently, the said report of the MPS Mulanay cannot establish the probable involvement of the four accused in the arson of the minibus,” it added.

Thus, the trial court ruled that the validity of the arrest of the four accused “cannot be sustained outright on mere witnesses’ actual identification of them at the police station, in view of the foregoing explanations.”

However, the RTC pointed out that its ruling does not prevent the case build-up of the MPS Catanauan to determine the actual involvement of the four accused.

“This ruling cannot be interpreted as a resolution of this case on the merits, which can be further strengthened by the MPS Catanauan and the prosecution thru a regular preliminary investigation,” it noted.