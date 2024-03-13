Death, injury claims in vehicle accidents doubled

THE insurance industry regulator has doubled the benefits that may be claimed by third parties or passengers who were injured or died in accidents involving motor vehicles.

The policy was contained in a statement the Insurance Commission (IC) issued last Tuesday. In it, the IC said the benefits for compulsory motor vehicle liability insurance (CMVLI) coverage is being doubled to P200,000. The coverage, which previous had a liability limit at P100,000 each, is for all types of motor vehicles.

The Commission further cited that Insurance Memorandum Circular (IMC) 2024-01 guarantees and ensures that owners and/or operators of motor vehicles have the means and resources to indemnify the death and/or bodily injury of third parties or passengers, as the case may be, arising from the operation of their motor vehicle.

Under the IC’s first policy issuance for the year, death indemnity, including burial and funeral expenses, was also increased to P200,000 from the previous indemnity amount of P70,000.

The “No fault indemnity” was also doubled to P30,000. Under this provision, any claim for death or bodily injuries sustained by a passenger or third party shall be paid without the necessity of proving fault or negligence of any kind.

Other incidental expenses not provided under the indemnities for bodily injury and/or death shall be covered by the insurer subject to a maximum amount of P10,000, it added. Based on the memorandum, there would be no increases in the premiums to be paid for CMVLI, as the premium rates prescribed under the previous IMC 4-2006 issued in 2006 shall remain in force and effect based on the memorandum.

However, the IC said that premium adjustments arising from the above-mentioned increase in indemnities shall be subject to further study. “There is a need to continually improve/increase the benefits and insurance coverages under the CMVLI to make it more responsive to the welfare and development needs of the individuals who are victims of any vehicular incidents or mishaps,” read IMC 2024-01.

IMC 2024-01 amends the policy on CMVLI coverage the IC issued in 2006 (IMC 4-2006).