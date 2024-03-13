DBM chief pushes bigger spending on GAD programs

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman called on government agencies to maximize and spend more on the implementation of programs to advance gender equality and women empowerment initiatives.

Pangandaman told the BusinessMirror on Monday night that she is encouraging government agencies to go beyond the 5 percent allocated budget for the implementation of programs to empower women.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) is also keen on creating a technical working group (TWG) to update the Magna Carta on Women or the Gender and Development (GAD) law that was passed 15 years ago in 2009.

The Budget chief noted the 5 percent allocated budget per agency for the implementation of GAD programs only corresponds to the minimum requirement as prescribed by the GAD law.

“This means that their GAD budget allocations and expenditures, depending on the agency’s prerogative based on their available fiscal space, as well as their approved programs and projects that address gender issues and concerns, may go beyond the 5 percent,” Pangandaman explained.

However, even with a 5 percent allocated budget, the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), which monitors and prepares the annual report of government agencies’ compliance with the GAD budget policy, reported that only 32 percent or 86 out of 266 agencies covered in its analysis were able to comply with the GAD budget provision.

The PCW said in its latest GAD Budget Report that there is difficulty in reaching the 5 percent minimum GAD budget utilization “mainly due to the agency’s limited capacity to mainstream gender in its programs, projects and processes.”

In 2021, P250.8 billion or 3.53 percent of the P7.1 trillion total budget appropriations of agencies covered in the report were allocated for GAD programs, activities and projects, PCW said.

Of the total budget appropriations amounting to P1.1 trillion of agencies that submitted their GAD accomplishment reports for FY 2021, P168.3 billion or 14.53 percent were utilized to implement GAD programs, projects and activities.

The low utilization rate of the respective agencies’ GAD budgets was also pointed to the Covid-19 pandemic, which halted the implementation of their planned GAD activities, the report added.

“Nevertheless, we believe that it is high time to update the GAD law to make it attuned to the changing times,” Pangandaman said, adding that there is a “growing clamor and request to update” the law.

“As an advocate of women’s rights and gender equality, I fully support the move to revisit the GAD law to better cater to the needs of women today, especially since more and more women are now involved in different sectors of society,” Pangandaman, who is the only female member of the country’s economic team, stressed.

Recently, Pangandaman led the Philippine delegation at the General Discussion at the 68th annual Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68) in New York City.

CSW is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women. This year, the CSW is chaired by the Philippines through H.E. Antonio Lagdameo, permanent representative of the Republic of the Philippines to the United Nations.