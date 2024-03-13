Davao del Norte Governor Jubahib grateful for US aid to flood victims

DAVAO CITY—Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib welcomed the inclusion of his province to be among the places of the Davao Region in the nearly P70- million US assistance to flood victims.

This came as the government’s Department of Social Welfare and Development came up with an emergency cash assistance as another mode of assistance to the region’s victims of the succession of weather disturbance that killed more than 100 people and affected more than 600,000 residents.

Davao del Norte was the first province where the cash transfer was distributed, the DSWD here said.

Jubahib hailed the US government for providing assistance to communities affected by severe flooding and landslides in Davao del Norte, the provincial information office reported.

Top-ranking officials of the US Agency for International Development (USAid), together with officials from the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and the Action Against Hunger visited the province on Monday to determine the needs of the flood victims to completely recover from the disaster, the information office added.

It said Davao del Norte was included in the nearly P70 million humanitarian aid that the US government will provide through the USAid to communities affected by the succession of the weather shear line and the tailend of the low pressure area in late January, and the consequent landslide in neighboring mining area of Barangay Masara, Maco town of Davao de Oro.

The shearline and the low pressure area caused several landslides and flooded a big portion of Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro and Davao City.

Jubahib told USAid officials that the aid “would really have a big impact in helping the affected families build back better.”

“It really has a big impact to the families affected by the flooding, all those families really need assistance for their recovery. I can’t thank you enough,” the governor told the USAid delegation, headed by Regional Humanitarian Director Ben Hemingway.

The information office quoted Hemingway as saying the new funding would provide emergency food, shelter, water, sanitation, and essential hygiene items to support disaster-affected communities in Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, and Davao City.

“We will ensure that affected families have access to food, water, sanitation facility, livelihood restoration, and emergency shelter to help them recover, return to their homes, reestablish their lives and livelihood and hopefully become more resilient to predictable disasters like this in the future,” he said.

Jonas Tetangco, country representative of CRS, said part of the fund is allocated for cash assistance of P10,000 each for 2,000 families in Davao del Norte.

Jubahib assured that his office would see to it that the most-affected poorest families are the ones who will really receive the cash assistance.

The governor added that the provincial government was currently on its third round of relief distribution as he also appealed for additional humanitarian assistance, “as it would take around seven months for the almost 700,000 affected individuals to fully recover.”