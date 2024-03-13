Comelec defends legality of P18-B FASTrAC deal for 2025 elections 

The implementation of the Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) contract for the 2025 polls will push through despite a pending case filed by previous service provider, Smartmatic, before the Supreme Court, the Commission on Elections said.



In a news conference Monday, Comelec Chairman George M. Garcia disclosed they have not received a temporary restraining order from the High Court to defer the awarding of the P18-billion FASTrAC to a joint venture led by South Korean firm Miru Systems Co. Ltd.



“We will comply with the decision of the Supreme Court [on the matter],” Garcia said in Filipino.



“But as of today (March 11) and this time, we have yet to receive a restraining order stopping Comelec from what it is doing,” he added.



Last December, the SC ordered the poll body to comment on the petition filed by Smartmatic TIM Corp., and Smartmatic Philippines for it to stop enforcing its disqualification order against both election technology companies.



The disqualification barred Smartmatic from bidding for the FASTrAC contract.



The decision of Comelec to disqualify Smartmatic stemmed from the investigation being conducted by the United States government on Smartmatic’s alleged illegal activities, including allegedly bribing former poll chairman Andres D. Bautista.



Garcia said he welcomes the SC decision to allow Comelec to continue with its preparations for the 2025 national and local elections.



He also noted he is confident there was no irregularity in the bidding of their FASTrAC contract for the polls next year.



“We are not afraid of consequences…because at least we are sure everything Comelec has been doing is in order, above board, and in compliance with the law, especially the procurement [law], Republic Act No. 9184,” Garcia said.#