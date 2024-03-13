BOC seizes ₱238.2-M kush inside balikbayan boxes at Manila port

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said Tuesday that it seized a total of P238.2 million worth of dried marijuana or kush hidden inside several balikbayan boxes from Thailand.

In a statement, the BOC said the balikbayan boxes storing the dried marijuana were intercepted last week at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) following an alert order issued by Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Director Verne Enciso.

Enciso said that the CIIS-MICP had requested to issue an alert order against the shipment containing the balikbayan boxes after it received “derogatory information” that it contained illegal drugs and other misdeclared and undeclared items.

After a thorough examination, Enciso said they found a hundred kilos of marijuana in a shipment originally declared to be consolidated balikbayan boxes and personal effects.

Last month, the BOC found five balikbayan boxes consigned to Gerard Cruz and Erika Cruz contained 126 packages of marijuana with a total weight of 65 kilos and an estimated value of P78 million.

Another batch of five balikbayan boxes was found containing 138 packages of marijuana with an estimated weight of 70 kilos worth P84 million. The boxes were consigned to BKKCHCF SHN, the BOC added.

More marijuana estimated to be worth around P76.2 million and weighing 63.5 kilos was also stashed in two balikbayan boxes consigned to Jonathan/Francis Ayala. The dried marijuana was concealed in food packages and blankets.

The consignees, senders, and recipients of the balikbayan boxes will possibly face charges in violation of Section 118 (Prohibited Importation and Exportation) and Section 1400 (Misdeclaration) in goods declaration in relation to Section 1113 (Property Subject to Seizure and Forfeiture) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

The BOC said the physical examination was conducted from March 3 to 8 by the assigned Customs examiner and witnessed by the CIIS, Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Environmental Protection and Compliance Division (EPCD), ODC, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy said that the boxes of marijuana were brought back inside the container that was then padlocked and sealed.

The BOC said the container will be in its safekeeping until the full inventory and will be then turned over to PDEA.

“While these groups and individuals regularly come up with an array of concealment methods to smuggle dangerous drugs into our country, the work shown by our agents this past week is one of the many reasons why they will not succeed,” said Uy in the statement.

Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said in the statement that the operation wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of key government agencies and the bureau’s well-placed sources.

“I want to reassure the public that our BOC officers will remain vigilant against smuggling attempts and dedicated [to] disrupting the flow of illegal drugs from entering our country and reaching our communities,” Rubio added.

Earlier, Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto called on the BOC for the implementation of an integrated system for pre-border verification and cross-border electronic invoicing to curb smuggling, misdeclaration, and undervaluation.