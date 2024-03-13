Best traits of Pinoy workers anchor ‘Trabaho’ blueprint

THE national government intends to maximize the best traits of Filipino workers in all industries in the drafting of the Trabaho Para sa Bayan plan to boost the Philippine economy in the near- to the long term.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan told reporters that Filipino workers are in demand in many parts of the world because of their “genuine” service in healthcare industries and other sectors abroad.

Balisacan said this genuine service that puts Filipino workers abroad in demand can be applied to local sectors such as tourism to boost the industry and the economy in general.

“The traits that make us strong as a nation can also be the same traits that make us strong as an economy,” Balisacan said.

“[The exercise of crafting the plan] takes advantage and it seizes in a good analysis of what we are strong at and what we can [offer as well as] how we can further enhance that. How we [can] transform those [traits] into tradable products and services,” he explained.

The plan, which will be completed by the fourth quarter this year, will have a three, six, and 10-year outlooks on the strategies to create decent and quality jobs.

Balisacan said the TPB Plan will be able to address issues to achieve inclusive and quality employment. The results of the January 2024 Labor Force Survey revealed that several factors affected labor market participation.

These factors include women’s return to household duties as more employers gradually transition back to on-site work arrangements, age-related restrictions, permanent disabilities, and schooling.

He said the outcomes of the AmBisyon2040 will also be used as a guide to the master plan which espouses the goals and vision of the Filipino people such as living a comfortable life.

“What we describe there as aspirations of ordinary Filipinos have changed. I mean, they have been, you know, the kind of aspirations. Their circumstances have changed. The challenges have changed. But the end results, the outcomes that they want are still there. So it’s still very much relevant. So we draw from that,” Balisacan said.

The plan is the next step after the completion of the Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR). The IRR will be available in the Official Gazette within 15 days from its signing.

Prior to the ceremonial signing, Neda conducted a public consultation for the development of the final IRR. During this process, representatives from employees, employers, the informal sector, and vulnerable groups provided their inputs and comments.

“Our pursuit of policies will be adaptive to the responsibilities of female workers and the evolving work landscape, with a focus on supporting vulnerable sectors, including those in the creative industry,” stated the government’s chief economic planner.

The TPB Act mandates the creation of a master plan for national employment generation focused on increasing both the number and quality of employment opportunities in the country, as well as enhancing the employability of Filipinos.