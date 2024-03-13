ACEN profit in 2023 slumps on accounting adjustments

ACEN Corp. reported Tuesday a net income of P7.4 billion, 43 percent lower than what it reported in 2022, mainly due to accounting adjustments reflected in the period.

The company’s earnings last year already included P8.6 billion in accounting adjustments from various events in that period. Taking out the impact of all noncash items, ACEN’s profitability rose 150 percent year-on-year, driven by a nearly threefold increase in core operating earnings.

Revenues, comprised of the consolidated Philippine and Australian businesses, rose 4 percent to P36.5 billion. Meanwhile, attributable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), which includes ACEN’s share of EBITDA from non-consolidated operating projects, expanded by 31 percent to P18.8 billion during the year.

Overall, ACEN’s key financial metrics significantly improved year-over-year on the back of new operating capacity, stronger wind and solar generation, the resolution of plant curtailments, and a strong net merchant selling position at the Philippines’s Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

In 2023, ACEN also booked P4.5 billion in gains, inclusive of P3.4 billion in remeasurements, from the sale of Salak & Darajat geothermal power assets in Indonesia in the third quarter. This was offset by a P2-billion impairment of the India platform due to the impact of cost overruns and project delays.

For comparison, the 2022 results included P8.6 billion in net noncash items, primarily via revaluation gains from the acquisition of ACEN Australia.

All together, ACEN said this resulted in a consolidated net income after tax of P7.4 billion in 2023.

ACEN registered over 4.7gigawatts (GW) in attributable capacity, 99 percent of which is from renewables. Of this, 37 percent is now fully operational, 28 percent is already partially operating and 35 percent remains under construction.

During the year, several new solar and wind farms were added to the company’s growing portfolio. These include the 60 MW Pangasinan Solar and 300 MW Palauig 2 Solar in the Philippines in January, the 136 MW Stockyard Wind in Texas in the United States in March, the 600 MW Monsoon Wind in Sekong and Attapeu, Lao PDR in April, and the first phase of ACEN’s acquisition of SUPER Energy’s Solar NT platform in Vietnam in June.

Several plants also commenced or ramped up operations. As a result, total attributable renewables output across ACEN’s facilities worldwide rose 32 percent to 4,474 GW hours (GWh), driven by production from new partially operational plants as well as stronger wind resources in some markets.

In the Philippines, renewables power generation capacity stood at 1,137 GWh for 2023, up 34 percent year-over-year. Stronger wind resources at ACEN’s wind farms, as well as the start of commissioning for the 160 MW Pagudpud Wind, the first and second phases of SanMar Solar totaling 385 MW, and the 44 MW second phase of Arayat-Mexico Solar, drove the increased energy output in the company’s home market.

ACEN’s international business booked 3,328 GWh in attributable generation last year, 31 percent higher than the previous year. Alongside the ongoing partial commissioning for the 420 MW Masaya Solar in India and near-full capacity and operational completion for the 521 MW New England Solar, the stronger wind regime across ACEN’s wind farms in Vietnam and Indonesia, as well as high geothermal reliability, drove stronger output in its international business.

To support its expansion plans, ACEN completed its maiden preferred equity issuance and secured green loans, a major project finance deal and its first sustainability-linked loan with a syndicate led by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). In addition, fresh corporate loans were booked in the fourth quarter.

Purchase deal

Meanwhile, meanwhile, disclosed that ACEN Australia and SmartestEnergy have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to offtake renewable electricity generated from Stage 1 of ACEN Australia’s New England Solar project in NSW.

The 8-year agreement provides SmartestEnergy with an offtake of 25 percent of the output of the 400 MW stage 1 project, reducing the need for electricity that could otherwise be sourced at higher emissions intensity.

New England Solar is ACEN Australia’s first operational project. At full development, the 720 MW project will be one of Australia’s largest solar projects participating in the National Electricity Market, providing clean renewable energy to power around 300,000 average Australian homes.