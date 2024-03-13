275 BuCor personnel to lose jobs due to lack of eligibility

THE Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) announced Tuesday that some 275 of its personnel are likely to lose their jobs by weekend due to their failure to complete the required eligibility and educational requirements as mandated under Republic Act 10575 otherwise known as the Bureau of Corrections Act of 2013.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. appealed to the Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to further extend the implementation of BuCor’s attrition system under RA 10575 but the latter turned down the request.

Remulla stressed that extending the suspension further may compromise the overall effectiveness of the attrition system and the commitment to maintaining a qualified and competent workforce within the BuCor.

Remulla earlier imposed a one-year suspension on the implementation of the attrition system to provide affected personnel with a reasonable timeframe to meet the requirement.

There were a total of 421 BuCor personnel originally listed for attrition but 41 filed their early retirement while 105 complied with the requirements, leaving only 275 personnel to be subjected for attrition.

Under Section 16 of RA 10575, a system of attrition for personnel of the BuCor will be established within five years from the effectivity of the law.

The system includes attrition by demotion in position or rank, attrition by non-promotion and attrition by other means, such as failure to complete the required career courses and/or appropriate civil service eligibility for his/her position except for justifiable cause or reason.

However, due to the delay in the promulgation of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 10575, the Qualification Standards (QS) for Uniformed Personnel of BuCor was only approved by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) on March 16, 2018.

Thus, the five-year period given to BuCor personnel to comply with the minimum requirements for their positions as prescribed by the CSC lapsed on March 16, 2023.

Remulla, however, suspended the implementation of the attrition system for a non- extensible period of one year or up to March 16 this year after taking into consideration the difficulty for the concerned individuals to comply with the requirements due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While the Department understands the difficulties suffered by the personnel during the Covid pandemic, it is essential to strike a balance between the exigencies of the service and the need to uphold the statutory requirements provided under RA 19575,” Remulla said.

Catapang, for his part, urged the personnel who will lose their jobs to recommend their relatives to apply for the vacant positions at the BuCor and assured them that as long as they are qualified for the job they will be accommodated.