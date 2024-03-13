`

150 patients evacuated as fire hits PGH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said that the agency’s Health Emergency Management Bureau (HEMB) extended assistance to University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) for the transfer of patients to various DOH hospitals following a fire incident of the hospital’s Medicine Ward.

“UP-PGH has reported that the fire is now under control, although patients and doctors remain in the evacuation area within the parking lots,” the DOH said.

Likewise, all DOH hospitals in the National Capital Region have been alerted and are prepared to accommodate patients.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) immediately responded to the fire that engulfed PGH’s Medical Supplies Room and Surgery Room. Nurse Rochelle Ong of PGH estimated the number of evacuated patients to 150. The PRC Manila Team assisted patients back to their ward and sent two health staff to lend support.

PRC Chairman and CEO Richard J. Gordon directed the staff and volunteers to respond quickly and dispatched firetrucks and ambulances to ensure that the fire was put out quickly and that no one was hurt.

“I am relieved to know that the patients were evacuated quickly and that the fire was put out at the earliest with the help of our volunteers and staff, and with our assets from Manila, NHQ-Port, Caloocan, and other nearby areas. I am deeply concerned about the patients as fire in a hospital is dangerous,” Gordon said.

In light of Fire Prevention Month, the DOH said it is instructing all its hospitals to review their fire evacuation plans and conduct risk analyses for fire prevention on their premises.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said that at 3:09 p.m., the fire was raised to the first alarm and escalated to the second alarm at 3:11 p.m.

