Tungpalan, Balbosa, Quebral lead new appointees in DOF

A new roster of senior officials was appointed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in the Department of Finance (DOF) to ensure the country’s long-term fiscal sustainability and accelerate inclusive economic growth.

The DOF said on Monday announced that President Marcos has appointed six new senior officers who will join the current roster of senior finance officials headed by Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto, who was appointed Finance chief two months ago.

“I thank the President for appointing a new group of distinguished professionals in the DOF with whom I have worked in the past. They are valuable additions to the existing team in the DOF, which is comprised of equally talented individuals and who have been important pillars for the agency,” Recto was quoted in a statement as saying.

Seasoned economist Rolando G. Tungpalan, who served as Undersecretary for Investment Programming of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), will serve as Undersecretary of the Corporate Affairs and Strategic Infrastructure Group.

Tungpalan will be in charge of fast-tracking the rollout of the President’s Build Better More program to ensure swift government action on investments by addressing critical bottlenecks.

Tungpalan, who also chaired the Technical Boards of the Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) and the Infrastructure Committee of the Neda Board, represented the government in multilateral and bilateral programming of official development assistance (ODA), leading negotiations and high-level consultations.

Marcos also designated Joven Balbosa, who has served in senior roles in key multilateral agencies, to assume the position of Undersecretary for the International Finance Group (IFG).

Balbosa will now lead efforts in securing foreign development financing and formulate policies related to prudent external resource mobilization.

As a former advisor to the Southeast Asian Department of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and economist at the World Bank (WB), Balbosa will now be collaborating with other government agencies on international agreements covering areas, such as trade, investment, and tax treaties.

With nearly two decades as a Revenue Officer in the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Gerald Alan A. Quebral is the new Assistant Secretary for the Revenue Operations Group (ROG). Quebral is tasked to ensure that the government meets its revenue collection targets annually by overseeing BIR’s operations.

Bureau of the Treasury’s (BTR) Officer-in-Charge Sharon P. Almanza will now assume the position of National Treasurer.

Almanza previously held positions at the DOF as the IFG’s Division Chief for Debt and Risk Management and Multilateral Assistance.

Marcos also designated Donalyn U. Minimo as Director IV of the IFG and Cherry Mae P. Gonzales as Director IV of the Information Management Service (IMS).