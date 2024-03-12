Tiger’s son Charlie

CHARLIE WOODS has his father’s penchant to dream big early on in life. That’s the screaming commonality between Charlie and Tiger Woods.

But in his first foray at aiming for an early shot at fame, Charlie Woods stumbled.

That’s because Charlie’s still basically wet behind the ears, so to speak.

He is 15. In a game as complex as golf, Charlie’s still raw. Since golf is essentially a war, Charlie still has to face more battles that could help hone his approach to the sport.

I suspect Tiger has his departed father’s own set of rules that he wanted handed down to Charlie. A decorated Vietnam War veteran, Tiger’s Dad was a paragon of discipline.

Jake P. Ayson and I had the rare honor of drinking beer with Colonel Woods in the clubhouse of Presidio Hills in San Diego, California, while we waited for Tiger to finish his round in the World Juniors.

The Colonel said: “Tiger and I went to Tiger’s usual afternoon practice after school. But he forgot his golf shoes. Tiger pointed at the pro shop for me to buy him a pair. I told him, ‘No way. No shoes, no golf.’”

They left immediately—with Tiger quiet as a mule on the way home.

In the recent pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic, Charlie bombed out so badly he finished 110th among 112 hopefuls.

Charlie, 15, had a 12 on one hole and shot 86.

He saw it coming. He quickly ran into two bogeys and a double bogey on the par-5 fifth. On 7, with water on the right and water behind the green, Charlie’s 12 signaled farewell.

With his 47 going out, two bogeys and a double bogey coming home, his 86 was way behind the leader’s 65, with a 67 advancing.

Charlie’s campaign totally paled in comparison to his Dad’s.

Before he turned 17, Tiger had already won the first of three straight US Junior titles. He swept the four age groups in the San Diego World Juniors—a record to this day.

Tiger was 16 when he earned a sponsor’s exemption to play his first Professional Golfers Association Tour in the Nissan Open at Riviera. Although he missed the cut with 72-75, the signs of greatness were already palpable.

Charlie’s odyssey is a storybook still worth watching—only because he is Tiger’s son.

THAT’S IT I won a special prize as the oldest participant in the Shell Media Golf on Monday, topped by Inquirer’s Musong Castillo at the immaculately maintained Sta. Elena layout. Manny Castaneda, the jolly Shell spokesman, handed me a well-cherished package symbolic of a lasting recognition of my staying power in a game that I have learned to enjoy more than wanting to win each time I am in a tournament. When you hit 70, winning isn’t everything anymore. It is in enjoying the game that makes you a winner, with each shot—good or bad—dearly counted as a precious heartbeat. Thanks again, Manny. Much appreciated.